This Chevy Chase home has great curb appeal and charming interiors to match. The five-bedroom, 3 1/2-bathroom home has been expertly updated for modern living, so all you have to do is move in. And it offers a prime location: a quiet tree-lined street close to shops, dining and more.

Inside, the home opens to a center hall with beautiful hardwood floors that continue throughout the home. The home, built in 1928, has a traditional floor plan, with a living room on one side of the hall and a formal dining room on the other. The living room has built-ins, a cozy fireplace and an attached sunroom, which would make for a great playroom, home office or den.

At the back of the house, the gourmet kitchen is bright and classic. It features white cabinetry, a convenient eat-in island and high-end appliances. A family room space is adjacent, creating a central gathering space in the home. There’s also a convenient half bathroom and access to the backyard.

Upstairs, the second floor contains three bedrooms and two bathrooms, including the primary suite. The primary bedroom features a private balcony and a luxurious en suite bathroom. Two additional bedrooms and another bathroom are on the third level. All the bathrooms have been tastefully updated.

The home has a finished lower level providing additional living space, including a recreation room and a home gym.

In the backyard, you’ll find an attractive stone patio, perfect for dining alfresco, entertaining and relaxing. There’s also green space with mature landscaping and an attached garage.

The home is located on a charming tree-lined street, just minutes from shopping, dining and parks. Sitting just north of Washington, D.C., downtown is about 20 minutes away.

The details: