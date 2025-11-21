In Bethesda’s Huntington Terrace neighborhood, you’ll find this beautiful six-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath home. It offers modern interiors, a spacious floor plan and a prime location.

Throughout the home built in 2010 by Castlewood Builders, you’ll find dark hardwood floors, detailed millwork and custom finishes. A front living room features built-ins and could be used as a home office.

It’s followed by a dining room, good for special occasions or entertaining. Enjoy cooking in the fully updated kitchen, with high-end appliances, a center island and a pantry. It has a breakfast nook that flows into a relaxed family room. An impressive fieldstone fireplace anchors the space.

Upstairs, there are two levels of bedrooms. The second story contains four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a massive laundry room. The primary suite occupies an entire wing of the house, with an inviting bedroom, a luxurious bathroom and two walk-in closets. A third story offers another bedroom and bathroom, and a loft space, which could be used as a den, playroom or home office.

The walkout lower level is similarly spacious. There are a recreation room with a fireplace, a bedroom and bathroom, two bonus rooms and storage, offering plenty of space for a variety of uses.

In the backyard, enjoy a screened porch providing additional living space. There’s also a beautiful stone patio, overlooking the landscaped yard, which is fully fenced. An attached two-car garage at the front of the house completes the property.

The home’s location offers the best of both worlds, on a quiet neighborhood street yet minutes to downtown Bethesda’s shops and restaurants. There’s also a Metro stop, which will soon connect to the Purple Line, providing access to Washington and the surrounding area.

