In Burning Tree Manor, you’ll find this beautifully renovated Cape Cod with interiors straight out of a design magazine. Thoughtfully updated by Peltrie Place, a boutique real estate development firm owned by two sisters, the six-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath home features striking interiors, luxurious finishes and a stunning backyard.

(C Gauthier Photography)

As you approach the home, a circular driveway and attractive landscaping greet you. Inside, a bright living room features an oversize bay window and a gas fireplace and flows nicely to the dining room. The kitchen is a highlight and has been expertly designed. Enjoy Italian porcelain countertops, top-of-the-line appliances and designer finishes. There’s also a peninsula with seating and an attached dining area. Natural light floods the space thanks to skylights, multiple windows and sliding doors out to the terrace. Speaking of natural light, an incredible all-season sunroom sits just off the kitchen and offers the perfect space to relax and gather.

Also on the main level, two bedrooms are adjoined by a Jack and Jill bathroom. These bonus rooms could also be used for multigenerational living or as a home office or den. All the main living spaces, including the bedrooms and lower level, feature attractive hardwood floors.

Upstairs, you’ll find four additional bedrooms, including a serene primary suite. The private space features several closets, including a walk-in with built-in storage, and an incredible en suite bathroom, with a soaking tub, a separate glass shower and two vanities.

A walk-out lower level contains a large recreation room with a wood-burning fireplace and a charming kids’ play nook. There’s also a full bathroom, a home gym/bonus room and a second mudroom (another one with built-ins is conveniently on the main level). The space opens to a covered terrace and the yard.

Outside, there are multiple spaces to enjoy and entertain, including an upper terrace, a covered terrace below, and a large, flat yard. An attached two-car garage, with EV wiring, completes the home.

The home is located on a quiet street, yet minutes from shopping, dining, Cabin John Park and several private clubs. Downtown Washington, D.C., is about 25 minutes away.

The details: