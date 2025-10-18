This one-of-a-kind Towson home offers charming interiors and a beautiful backyard. The historic home was originally built in 1908, gut renovated and thoughtfully expanded in 1991, and newly renovated and refreshed in the last few years. The result is a modern, eclectic home that is move-in ready.

(Maryland Image House)

(Maryland Image House)

(Maryland Image House)

(Maryland Image House)

Discover a striking contemporary exterior as you pull up to the home. Inside, a long foyer leads to a spacious living room and dining area, which features unique coffered ceilings, built-in seating and a fireplace. Enjoy the newly renovated kitchen and a sunny family room right off of it. The kitchen has granite countertops, high-end appliances, and refreshed cabinetry, while the relaxed living space has another fireplace and built-ins.

Also on the main level, you’ll find a half bathroom, home office, and a laundry/mudroom. Beautiful hardwood floors can be found throughout the home, as well as three skylights.

(Maryland Image House)

(Maryland Image House)

(Maryland Image House)

(Maryland Image House)

Upstairs, four bedrooms and three bathrooms offer plenty of space and privacy. The primary suite is serene, and features a light-filled bedroom with a fireplace, vaulted ceilings and exposed beams. There’s an attached walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom with a soaking tub, glass shower and double vanities. It also has a private balcony.

A lower level contains additional space for a home gym or storage.

(Maryland Image House)

(Maryland Image House)

(Maryland Image House)

(Maryland Image House)

908 Rolandvue Road sits on over 1 1/2 acres, dotted with mature trees, landscaping and green space. Historic stone walls frame an impressive terrace, a highlight of the home. It’s accentuated by bluestone patios, teak decking and two fountains, and is perfect for entertaining as it sits just off the family room and kitchen.

A stone springhouse on the property could be used as a hobby space, dry storage or a charming garage.

The home is located on a quiet road, yet is just minutes to Lake Roland, area shopping and both Towson University and GBMC. It provides easy access to both I-83 and 695, meaning downtown Baltimore is about 20 minutes away.

The details: