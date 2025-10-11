In Sparks Glencoe, you’ll find this beautiful 20-acre estate with a generous floor plan. The home offers a single-level main house filled with charming details, multiple patios overlooking the grounds, and a convenient in-law/au pair suite.

Double doors open to an inviting foyer. Several inviting living spaces flow off of it, with floor-to-ceiling windows and doors overlooking the patios. A formal dining room features a hand-painted mural.

The kitchen is spacious, with a center island, professional-grade appliances and lots of storage. It has an attached dining area and opens to a relaxed family room with a fireplace and a skylight. One of the highlights of the home is a wood-paneled library that features a fireplace and built-ins. There’s also a tucked-away home office and wet bar.

The main part of the house features three bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two half bathrooms. The bedrooms are generously sized, and the primary suite contains a large walk-in closet and a bathroom with an attached dressing area.

Outside, the home has multiple patios to enjoy, easily accessible from different parts of the home. They offer idyllic pasture views dotted with mature trees. With over 20 acres of land, the property could be used for equestrian pursuits, and it includes a three-bay carriage house.

Above a spacious three-car garage, you’ll find a well-appointed in-law/au pair suite perfect for multigenerational living or long-term guests. It contains two bedrooms, a bathroom and a nice living area.

The home offers lots of privacy, yet is just minutes to I-83 and Hunt Valley Towne Centre. Downtown Baltimore is about 35 minutes away.

The details:

· Address: 1211 Belfast Rd.

· List price: $2,675,000

· 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms (7,133 square feet)

· Agent: Zach Hosford, Hosford & Son Realty