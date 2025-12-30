White’s Ferry used to shuttle several hundred cars between Poolesville and Loudoun County, Virginia, every day.

But an apparent impasse between private property owners on either side of the Potomac River has shuttered the ferry for the last five years.

Area residents are fed up — enough to bring out several dozen people on Tuesday afternoon for a protest along the river as the wind chill dipped below 15 degrees Fahrenheit.

They say the loss of White’s Ferry — which had operated since the late 18th century — has complicated commutes, cut off small businesses from potential customers and further isolated the rural town, which has fewer than 6,000 residents.

Community organizers and elected officials who gathered Tuesday to mark the anniversary of the ferry’s closing shamed the property owners, whom they accused of robbing residents of a longstanding and essential service.

“I wish we didn’t have to be here,” Jim Brown, president of the Poolesville Town Commissioners, said during Tuesday’s gathering at the Maryland landing for White’s Ferry, overlooking the Potomac. “We shouldn’t be here. We should be taking a boat across the river.”

The historic White’s Ferry sits idle on the Potomac river in Dickerson. (Leah Millis for The Banner)

After brief remarks from Brown and County Council members Evan Glass and Andrew Friedson — both of whom are running for county executive — a handful organizers and officials launched into a rendition of Charles Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol.”

They played the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future, recounting White’s Ferry’s more recent history and chastising the greed of the deadlocked landowners.

“They’re holding all of us hostage,” said state Del. David Fraser-Hidalgo, who played the ghost of Christmas present.

State Del. Linda Foley and County Council member Marilyn Balcombe also attended the event.

Ferry talks falter

White’s Ferry closed in 2020 amid a legal dispute between the ferry’s former Maryland-based operator and the owners of Rockland Farm in Virginia.

After a judge ruled there wasn’t a public landing site for the ferry on the Rockland Farm property, the two parties entered negotiations but couldn’t reach an agreement.

Pastor Chuck Copeland participates in Tuesday's annual protest. (Leah Millis for The Banner)

Chuck Kuhn, a Virginia-based business executive, bought the ferry and Maryland landing site in 2021 with hopes of reopening it quickly. But he’s been unable to ink a deal with the Rockland Farm owners — siblings Libby Devlin and Peter Brown.

Kuhn didn’t respond to an email request for comment.

Both Devlin and Brown declined to comment.

In early 2025, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich put up a $3 million incentive to the two parties to reach an agreement and reopen the ferry, though the offer hasn’t yet swayed anyone. It expires July 1, 2026, when the county’s new fiscal year begins.

Kuhn has also tried to offload the ferry operations to local governments.

A jogger runs down the sidewalk in the historic Medley District of Poolesville. (Leah Millis for The Banner)

He first offered to donate the ferry business to Montgomery County, but local officials declined.

Kuhn then presented a similar proposal to Loudoun County, but officials there haven’t bitten.

A spokesman for Loudoun County, Glen Barbour, said in a statement that he had “no information about Loudoun County accepting any donations.”