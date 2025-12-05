Anne Arundel County Councilwoman Amanda Fiedler said online that she’s “infuriated” and “outraged” by the plan.

Local community groups are encouraging residents to attend a community meeting next month. And the Facebook comments are, of course, heated.

The cause of the uproar? A developer is proposing to build 130 to 135 townhomes on the site of the Severna Park Golf Center, a community fixture for decades.

The proposal, from developer D.R. Horton, is in the sketch plan phase. A pre-submittal community meeting about the project is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 9.

In an email, Joanie McCann, who works in D.R. Horton’s Maryland division, said the company hasn’t conducted a traffic study, but “will comply with any requirements from the county based on the results” of one.

She also pointed to a school utilization chart approved by the County Council in 2025 that shows the three public schools that would be affected by the development as having capacity through 2027 — Arnold Elementary (about 80% capacity), Severn River Middle (about 65% capacity) and Broadneck High School (about 88% capacity).

The golf center is located along Ritchie Highway and abuts Anne Arundel Community College. It includes a driving range, miniature golf, a par-3 golf course and a pro shop.

There are homes nearby along the highway, but none in a development that would be as dense as the one proposed.

Fiedler, a Republican who represents the area on the County Council, said in a Facebook post that she has reached out to the property owner to ask for a meeting. She called the plan “terrible” and said it needed to “be pulled immediately.”

Rob Brilliant, the owner of the Severna Park Golf Center, said it was too early to discuss specifics related to the redevelopment. He encouraged people curious about the plan to attend next week’s meeting.

The property was last sold in 2004 for $2.4 million, according to online property records. Brilliant is listed as the resident agent of the buyer, Augusta Associates LLC.