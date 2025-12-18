Under Armour founder and CEO Kevin Plank went to Dubai in 2013. He got inspired to build a mini-city in the South Baltimore neighborhood then known as Port Covington. More than a decade later — and with less than a tenth of his original vision built — Plank said Wednesday he is exiting future development of the site, Baltimore Peninsula.

How did we get here?

Under Armour Founder and CEO Kevin Plank speaks during CES 2016 in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Under Armour era

In the early to mid-2010s, Plank began assembling parcels of land in a former industrial waterfront area through his development firm Sagamore Ventures.

In 2016, Plank unveiled plans to build 14 million square feet of office, residential, retail and manufacturing space. Sagamore Ventures asked for an unprecedented tax incentive to make it possible. In response, the City Council approved $660 million in public financing, agreeing to issue bonds that would be repaid later through property taxes. ($137 million has been issued so far).

The engine driving the development would be Under Armour. An estimated 10,000 employees would work across a series of skyscrapers and buildings, totaling 2.9 million square feet. There would also be a high-tech manufacturing facility as part of “Project Glory,” an initiative to bring shoe manufacturing back to America.

Amazon HQ2?

Shortly after the city approved the tax incentive, Under Armour’s streak of meteoric sales growth ended, its stock price slumped and plans for a new headquarters were dramatically scaled back.

The Port Covington project, then overseen by Maryland-based Weller Development, needed a new anchor.

In 2017, Amazon announced its intention to build a second headquarters outside Seattle. The city of Baltimore worked with Weller Development to create a digital brochure to woo the company. Renderings showed people walking along a footpath next to a maglev high-speed train station. Rows of gleaming office towers stood like canyon walls. Futuristic helicopters flew overhead.

Amazon did not pick Baltimore.

Cybertown U.S.A.

In 2018, after three cybersecurity companies committed to moving to Port Covington, Weller Development dubbed the site “Cyber Town, USA.”

Then COVID-19 hit.

Construction proceeded on the first phase: Five large buildings that included a mix of residential, retail and office space. But the pandemic decimated demand for office space.

The three cybersecurity firms scrapped their plans to move there.

Construction site at what was then called Port Covington in 2022. (Paul Newson/The Banner)

Baltimore Peninsula

In 2022, Plank and the other major investor in Port Covington — investment bank Goldman Sachs — replaced Weller Development with New York-based MAG Partners and San Francisco-based MacFarlane Partners. One of MAG Partners’ first steps was rebranding the site from Port Covington to Baltimore Peninsula.

Construction on the first phase wrapped up in 2023.

The project secured a series of high-profile tenants, including CFG Bank, leased out almost all of its residential buildings and recently inked a slew of future leases. However, more than half of the retail and office space was empty as of this fall, according to the most recently available public financial documents.

MaryAnne Gilmartin, founder and CEO of MAG Partners, speaks about the development in 2022. (Paul Newson/The Banner)

In 2024, Under Armour opened its new headquarters with 1,500 employees in a 275,000-square-foot building — a fraction of what it had originally planned.

In October, MAG Partners said it would part ways with Baltimore Peninsula at the end of this year, and credited Plank for his “big dreaming and steadfast faith in Baltimore.”

The Bank OZK era

Meanwhile, the main bank financing phase one — Arkansas-based Bank OZK — began taking a dimmer view of the project’s future, financial filings show.

Bank OZK has lent more than $200 million to the project, including a land loan that covered nearly 100 acres of yet-to-be-developed land, according to spokespersons and public disclosures.

On Wednesday, spokespersons for Baltimore Peninsula said they would work with Bank OZK to turn over ownership of that land to the bank. Plank and Sagamore will no longer be involved in future development at the site.

Hines, a Houston-based commercial asset manager, will take over day-to-day operations of the existing buildings.