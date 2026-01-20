The reopening of Eddie’s of Mount Vernon just hit another delay.

The Mount Vernon-Belvedere Association and Jubilee Baltimore announced Tuesday that even though the store, under redevelopment for two years, is “fully ready for grocery use,” it now needs a new operator.

“While the previous operator will not be moving forward due to circumstances beyond our control, the project remains poised for its next phase with a significant head start,” Jack Danna, president of Mount Vernon-Belvedere Association, said in a press release.

Ashish Bhandari, whose family also owns the Nepal House restaurant in Mount Vernon, took over the grocery store site in April 2024 and was first planning to reopen it that July. Then it was May 2025.

The 7 W. Eager Street property closed in 2023 after generations as a neighborhood grocery store.

Since then, it has undergone rehabilitation and renovations. The site also drew investment from the state, including a $250,000 grant through an initiative under the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development.

“Over the last two years, a coalition of state, local, and community partners has transformed the property, modernized the building’s systems and restored its historic character to create a turnkey opportunity in one of Baltimore’s most dense and walkable neighborhoods,” Danna said. “The progress we’ve made has positioned this property to be highly appealing to another operator.”