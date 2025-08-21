Catalent, one of the largest pharmaceutical manufacturers in Maryland, will lay off hundreds of employees at its gene therapy facilities and development labs, according to a notice filed with the state on Wednesday.

The New Jersey-based company, most known for its hand in collaborating with AstraZeneca and Moderna to manufacture COVID-19 vaccines, will cut 316 workers at its two gene therapy facilities in Harmans in Anne Arundel County and 32 workers at the University of Maryland, Baltimore’s BioPark.

The company develops and launches pharmaceutical products and biotechnologies. It’s a global brand with facilities and offices in Asia, Europe, Latin America, Canada and 17 locations in the U.S.

Catalent did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but told the Baltimore Business Journal and Fierce Biotecha, a trade publication, that it was reducing its workforce “due to an unexpected shift in demand from a large customer.”

The company moved into the BioPark and Harmans facilities when it acquired Paragon BioServices in 2019. It expanded in Harmans in 2021, bringing its total footprint in Anne Arundel County to more than 345,000 square feet.

Despite the success of the COVID-19 vaccines, it’s been a tumultuous couple of years for the pharmaceutical company.

Catalent cut employee headcount in 2022, laying off 135 employees at its sites in Gaithersburg and Rockville due to a plant closure, Fierce Pharma reported at the time. More than 75 workers in Texas and another 400 in Indiana were also let go.

A company-wide restructuring in 2023 cut around 300 jobs as Catalent cut costs, Fierce Pharma reported last year. Catalent also closed its facility in San Francisco.

The company slashed another 130 workers at its plant in Bloomington, Indiana, last year.

At least two other biotech and pharmaceutical companies have cut staffing in Maryland this year.

The biopharma research company Leidos filed five notices between March and June with the state of Maryland to lay off 85 workers across Baltimore, Frederick and Montgomery counties.

BioNTech, a German biotech company that develops mRNA-based therapies, filed a notice to slash 67 of its workers in Montgomery County in June and another 32 in July.