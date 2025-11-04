New nuclear reactors might be back on the table.

As Maryland lawmakers push for additional in-state power sources, Constellation Energy — the state’s largest energy generator — is providing them a menu of options. Among them: generating natural gas, creating battery storage and doubling the power at the Calvert Cliffs nuclear plant.

State leaders passed laws this spring seeking to attract new power sources, and the Maryland Public Service Commission solicited plans last month for expedited consideration. Constellation submitted gas and battery proposals last week and, in a Tuesday news release, pitched new nuclear capacity.

Maryland’s only two nuclear reactors, in Calvert County, came online in the mid-1970s, shortly before the then-trendy energy lost favor following the Three Mile Island accident in Pennsylvania.

Since then, though, the carbon-free power source has had a reputation cleansing, and many, including in Maryland, are pushing for more.

Maryland imports a chunk of its energy. And though rising energy prices are caused in part by the increased cost of distribution — rather than the energy itself — officials have emphasized the importance of generating power within state lines.

“We are excited to work with Governor Moore, other state policymakers, and all Maryland stakeholders to investigate the development of new nuclear power in our state just as dozens of states across America are doing today,” Constellation CEO and President Joe Dominguez said in a statement.

Constellation is already planning to increase Calvert Cliffs’ capacity through upgrades, and it aims to extend its federal licenses past the mid-2030s, when they’re set to expire. But the company said it also will “explore building 2,000 megawatts of new, next-generation nuclear at Calvert Cliffs.” The two current reactors produce under 2,000 megawatts.

Any new reactor would be a long way off, though. They sometimes take a decade to build and can cost billions of dollars.

But Constellation also proposed shorter-term solutions, including 700 megawatts of natural gas-powered generation and 800 megawatts of battery storage capacity.

Exelon, which owns three utilities in Maryland including Baltimore Gas & Electric, is seeking to build a power plant, according to Maryland Matters, in what would be a break from deregulation policy.

Dominguez highlighted Tuesday how Constellation differs from Exelon, the company Constellation spun off of in 2022.

“We are not now and never will be a monopoly that seeks guaranteed profits. We are a company that competes for its opportunities just like all our hardworking customers do — every single day,” he said.

The retirement of several coal-fired power plants since 2012, combined with the incoming wave of massive data centers and increasing electrification, is driving up energy bills and put lawmakers on high alert this year.

The state legislature passed the Next Generation Energy Act of 2025, aimed at lowering energy prices for the state’s ratepayers and creating more in-state power generation. The bill was passed in April and signed by Gov. Wes Moore in May.

Part of the legislation tasked the Public Service Commission, the independent state agency that regulates electric and gas utilities, with oversight of the process to solicit and approve applications for dispatchable generation (electricity sources that can be turned on and off) and large-capacity energy resources, and move them through an expedited process.

The PSC is also required to procure up to 1,600 megawatts of battery energy storage by 2027.

The state is looking for power generation that emits fewer greenhouse gases than coal- or oil-based generators and has capacity, also known as output, that’s at least 20 megawatts, which can include battery energy storage systems. It also has to be available during peak times such summer heat waves when air conditioners are cranked.

The legislation creates “a pathway to encourage new generation development and improve resource adequacy in Maryland without the state or ratepayers making a financial commitment,” Frederick Hoover, chair of the PSC, said in a statement in September.

The application window opened Oct. 1 and closed at the end of the month. Proposals, like those from Constellation, will head to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources to be reviewed and recommended to the PSC.

The PSC commissioners must approve, conditionally approve or reject projects within 60 days.

Environmental and consumer advocates are pushing the PSC to consider applications that offer “new, low-cost clean energy and storage.”

“By rapidly supporting the deployment of energy storage, Maryland leaders can address rising electricity prices in one of the smartest ways possible,” Emily Scarr, senior adviser at the consumer advocacy group Maryland PIRG, said in a statement Monday.