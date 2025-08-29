Before moving to Salisbury, I never heard of the Eastern Shore of Maryland. I’m originally from northern New Jersey, where the steel and chrome overshadow any blue sky or greenery.

So when my family landed in the so-called “capital of the Eastern Shore,” 13-year-old me saw Salisbury’s (meek) sprawl and thought: “If this is the capital, what does the rest look like?”

But after seven years there, four at Wicomico High School (go one tribe!), I realized that Salisbury, and the Shore, are underrated and under-documented.

Little by little, I uncovered hidden treasures — spontaneous drives to Ocean City after band practice, strolls through a cherry-blossomed Newtown historic district after thrifting and exotic animals at one of the nation’s last free zoos. I still reminisce.

Salisbury is quaint and imperfect, but I love it. Here is a list of eats, sights and stops to make you love it, too.

To fill your belly

Rise Up Coffee. (Eli Pekelny/The Banner)

Rise Up Coffee

105 E. College Ave. and 529 Riverside Drive

Rise and shine! This Shore-native coffee chain is taking over the Maryland and Delaware area. With two locations in Salisbury, Rise Up is where Salisburians go to get anything from a plain black coffee to a lavender oat milk latte. The College Avenue location is the perfect place to study or work remotely while enjoying what people call “Maryland’s Best Coffee.”

Manna Asian Cuisine

1147 S. Salisbury Blvd., Suite 9

Manna is an Asian-fusion restaurant that can compete with the celebrated Korean cuisine scene of north Jersey. Sue me!

While I’m partial to their sushi burritos (try the Volcano if you like a kick), my fail-proof go-to is their galbi bowl, which features L.A.-style short ribs over rice with a side of japchae, or glass noodles. In my heart of hearts, Manna is one of the best restaurants in Salisbury. Totally worth a try.

EVO Public House. (Eli Pekelny/The Banner)

Evolution Craft Brewing Co.

201 E. Vine St.

If you’ve ever had an EVO beer, this is where it comes from. Evolution Craft Brewing Co.’s existence is a masterclass in how to pair good beer with good food. My first meal in Salisbury was their Johnny Burger. I remember what cheese I got on it — Swiss — because it was that damn good. Their Siren’s Catch seafood pasta is excellent, too.

Island Creamery

306 Dogwood Drive

My mouth waters as I type. Island Creamery’s homemade ice cream is some of the most decadent and flavor-dense I’ve ever had. The unmatched creaminess makes each super-soft bite seem like a slice of sunny, sunny heaven. All 38 flavors are delicious, with my favorite being their rendition of cake batter. The best part? There’s a drive-thru. Can’t lose.

To shop, diva

Street markets on 3rd Fridays

Downtown Salisbury

3rd Friday is a monthly street market that features local artists, vendors and organizations in search of promotion. It takes place in the charming downtown area, where it feels like you are transported to the industrial era — at least for a couple of blocks. If you’re a trinket fan like me, 3rd Friday is the place to be. The art sold is jaw-dropping — I once saw a chainmail vest for sale. Chainmail!

When: The third Friday of every month

HALO Bargain Center

701 Snow Hill Road

As a once-teen girl in Salisbury, I can say that the thrifting scene is otherworldly. At HALO Bargain Center, one can not only find gems that you couldn’t find anywhere else, but help out the community. The thrift store and donation center directly support the affiliated programs and services for those who are homeless.

To have some family time

Salisbury Zoo

755 S. Park Drive

The Salisbury Zoo is one of the last free zoos in the United States. Its prime location is in the Salisbury City Park, which is home to some really beautiful greenery. Across the zoo’s 14 acres you can find flamingos, alpacas, tortoises and more. Perfect to keep the kids busy, and you at ease.

Maryland Folk Festival

Downtown Salisbury

The Maryland Folk Festival brings performers and vendors from all over to the Shore. This music festival celebrates folk musical stylings with performances, food trucks and more activities. Think 3rd Friday 2.0, this time with live entertainment. It’s all free, too!

When: Sept. 19-21.

To hang late at night

Cove Road Beach

Cove Road, Bivalve

While it’s not technically in Salisbury, Cove Road Beach is about a 15-minute drive from town center. The unassuming park is often desolate, but the sights are breathtaking. From the sandy banks and softly churning shore, you can see the other side of the bay. At sunset, the sky is painted with hues of purple and orange. It’s just beautiful.

Cook Out. (Eli Pekelny/The Banner)

COOK OUT

1115 S. Salisbury Blvd.

Just as beautiful, for a greedier reason — COOK OUT. COOK OUT is a South Carolina-based fast food chain with ridiculously good food for cheap. The Salisbury location is the only one in Maryland, so I consider us lucky. A tray of two mains, two sides and a drink is $7.99. In this economy?! A steal. And it’s open until 2 a.m., making it a go-to for Salisbury University kids. If you go to Salisbury for nothing else, promise me you’ll go for COOK OUT.