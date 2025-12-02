Come January or February, the temperatures will dip low, and your desire to flee the cold and darkness to someplace warm — even just for a weekend — may surge.

Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport is happy to accommodate your escape plans.

For the person looking to laze on the beach for a couple of days, sure — Southwest Airlines can whisk you away to Mexico’s Cancun or Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. But BWI has other nonstop flight options to destinations that offer more than just warm weather and great beaches (but, of course, those things, too).

Whether you’re looking to explore a new city where the sun doesn’t set before 5 p.m. or want to see stunning nature without a dusting of snow or frost, the following spots are just a plane ride away and offer plenty to keep you busy.

I offer some recommendations based on a couple of my own trips, but they’re far from an exhaustive list of things to do and see.

Puerto Rico

From its rich culture and history to rainforest hikes and year-round beach days, the small Isla del Encanto has endless reasons to visit. You won’t find better winter weather without needing a passport, except for maybe Hawaii.

Two different nonstop options get you there from BWI. For the discerning traveler willing to spend a little more, Southwest Airlines has multiple daily flights. For the gambler, the thrill-seeker living life on the edge of a very small seat, there’s Spirit Airlines. Option two is cheaper, but the flight might get switched to having a layover because, well, it’s Spirit Airlines. Yes, I know people who have experienced that.

The El Morro fortress, a relic of Spain’s colonial rule over the island and now a U.S. National Park, is seen in the distance behind Viejo San Juan. (Daniel Zawodny/The Banner)

Once you land, the viejo (old) San Juan district, just a quick taxi ride away, teems with great food and beautiful architecture. The island’s capital city has great beaches, too, turning even a weekend trip into a well-rounded getaway. All of the island’s beaches are public, so you’re free to lay your towel down on any you can get to.

With more time, drive a couple of hours east to El Yunque, the only tropical rainforest in the U.S. National Forest system, for a hike. Then, head to Ceiba to catch a ferry to the smaller island of Vieques for breathtaking beaches like Playa Media Luna, and a night visit for kayaking on the bioluminescent waters of Mosquito Bay.

Want to try surfing? Rincón, on the main island’s west side, has breaks for most skill levels and plenty of surf schools. Even in February, the temperature in the waves feels like bathwater.

History nerds and architecture buffs will love a stroll through Viejo San Juan. (Daniel Zawodny/The Banner)

For all the fun the island offers, it’s also home to plenty of history — from the native Taino people to the war that moved colonial control of the island from Spain to the U.S.

Anguilla

Puerto Rico overwhelming you with options? Try somewhere smaller.

This Caribbean getaway is a new addition for the BWI flight map this winter thanks to the brand-new AnguillAir, a subsidiary of BermudAir. The first nonstop flight takes off Dec. 19.

Historically, the small cluster of islands, located east of the British and U.S. Virgin Islands, have been difficult to get to for much of the continental U.S., making the new service an exciting opportunity for Baltimoreans, said BermudAir CEO Adam Scott.

The towns are sleepy, the beaches plentiful. Hop on a catamaran to jump from the main island northwest to Prickly Pear Cays. Or head even further to the uninhabited Dog Island to hike around and feel what it must be like to have a private beach for an afternoon.

Anguilla is also the home of reggae singer Bankie Banx, who opened a bar and live music venue called Dune Preserve that’s the home of an annual March music festival.

Costa Rica

Southwest Airlines flies nonstop into two different airports in this small Central American country often celebrated for its focus on conservation and sustainability.

Costa Rica’s Atlantic coast is always humid, but the water temperature along the beaches is warm all year. (Daniel Zawodny/The Banner)

If you only have a few days, flying into the northwest town of Liberia lands you close to some of the greatest hits. You’ll have quick access to the Guanacaste peninsula, a favorite of yogis and nature lovers, as well as the iconic Arenal volcano and its surrounding national park.

If you have more time, San José, the country’s capital city where Southwest also gets you to without a layover, is more of a cultural gem than it gets credit for. If you speak some Spanish, consider seeing a show in the city’s theater district, located just south of the National Museum and National Theater.

At nearly 3,900 feet above sea level, the city’s more temperate climate offers a nice transition into beach weather. It’s located in the middle of the country, allowing you to choose from the more Spanish-influenced Pacific Coast (where you’ll find traditional gallo pinto — the country’s take on rice and beans, a national staple) and the more Afro Caribbean Atlantic Coast (where you’ll get coconut milk in the gallo pinto — trust me, it’s incredible).

Tortuguero National Park in the northeast of Costa Rica is only accessible by a boat ride. (Daniel Zawodny/The Banner)

If you go to the Atlantic, carve out a night for Tortuguero National Park, an area in the north only accessible by boat. The nearby town is lit up at night only by red, turtle-friendly lights, and local guides can help you find and observe sea turtles laying eggs on the beach (without disturbing them, of course).

