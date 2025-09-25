September’s last weekend is somehow already here, so it’s time to enjoy ourselves before we have to pull out the winter coats.

In Baltimore, there are a number of festivals and concerts, along with free fun for the entire family. Let’s make some plans.

Thursday, Sept. 25

‘The French Connection’

The 1971 neo-noir classic starring Gene Hackman is the latest pick for the Charles Theatre’s Revival Series. Yes, you need to see the car chase on the big screen.

If you need a kid-friendly flick, Hayao Miyazaki’s critically acclaimed cartoon “Ponyo” plays at the Senator Theatre at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Time: 9 p.m.

Price: $10

Location: The Charles Theatre (1711 N. Charles St.);

Family friendly?: “The French Connection“ is rated R; “Ponyo” is rated G

Friday, Sept. 26

Micah E. Wood

Baltimore multihyphenate Micah E. Wood performs at Current Space’s Garden Bar to celebrate the release of his third full-length album, “You, Me, the Reign.”

The singer, songwriter and producer aimed to “create groove-based music that says something of importance, trying to bring love and compassion as much as possible,” he told me last week outside a Charles Village café. “Also, just generally, I’m in my ‘wife guy’ era.”

Check out the new songs live (like the hypnotic chillwave groove of “Melted Away”), along with performances by Eyas, The Beach People and Cadeem LaMarr.

Time: 6-11 p.m.

Price: $17.18-$19.29

Location: Current Space (421 Tyson St.)

Family friendly?: All ages

Charm City Burlesque & Variety Festival

In a city with a rich history of burlesque, Creative Alliance will host its third annual celebration of the cheeky artform over two days. Friday night features a variety show headlined by GiGi Holliday, while Saturday’s Tell-Tale Masquerade will have belly dancing, drag performers, a DJ-led dance party and more.

Time: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Price: $51; $186 for a VIP table for four

Location: Creative Alliance (3134 Eastern Ave.)

Family friendly?: No

Shonen Knife

The veteran pop-punk trio from Osaka, Japan, commemorates Ottobar’s 28th anniversary weekend with a headlining set.

Time: 7 p.m.

Price: $28.37

Location: Ottobar (2549 N. Howard St.)

Family friendly?: All ages

Saturday, Sept. 27

‘Water for Elephants’

When “Water for Elephants” opened in New York last year, the Tony-nominated play was hailed as “a gorgeously imaginative Broadway musical.” Now, this love story within a traveling circus makes its national touring debut in Baltimore. It runs through Oct. 4.

Time: 8 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday

Price: $57-$200

Location: The Hippodrome Theatre (12 N. Eutaw St.)

Family friendly?: Recommended for ages 8+

Pigtown Festival

Pig races! Pie-eating contests! Live music! There’s just something special about the southwest neighborhood of Pigtown — come see why at the 23rd annual all-day event.

Time: Noon-7 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Start at the corner of Washington Boulevard and Scott Street, where the pie-eating contest takes place

Family friendly?: Yes

Sweet Tooth Saturday

For those who always save room for dessert, this festival by the Inner Harbor will include games, live music and, of course, countless sweets like cupcakes, doughnuts and ice cream from local purveyors.

Time: Noon-7 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Harborplace (301 Light St.)

Family friendly?: Yes

Brush Mural Fest

Murals are vibrant reminders of the power behind public art. This festival will celebrate artists behind colorful works, including Michelle Chen, Wendell Supreme Shannon and more.

Time: Noon-3 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Graffiti Alley at Motor House (120 W. North Ave.)

Family friendly?: Yes

Fix-It Fair

What’s wrong with that faulty blender? Having trouble getting your bike back on the road?

The Station North Tool Library is here to help. Bring your broken items (clothes in need of mending, small appliances, furniture, musical instruments, bicycles or whatever else) and their on-site experts will do their best to fix them — for free.

Time: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Station North Tool Library (417 E. Oliver St.)

Family friendly?: Yes

Pratt Free Market’s anniversary

Pratt Free Market, a free grocery store at the Enoch Pratt Free Library’s Southeast Anchor Library in Highlandtown, is turning 1 in style with activities, food, resource vendors and more — all in the name of fighting food insecurity.

Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Enoch Pratt Free Library’s Southeast Anchor Library (3601 Eastern Ave.)

Family friendly?: Yes

Richard Ayodeji Ikhide

The London-based artist’s solo exhibition “Tales From Future Past” channels a breadth of influences such as Japanese manga and the Romantic-era poet and painter William Blake.

“Both ancient and futuristic, Ikhide punctuates his compositions with speech bubbles filled with familiar yet unrecognizable shapes, reminiscent of visual communication but representing no particular language,” writes BmoreArt’s Cara Ober, who named it a must-see exhibit for fall.

Time: 6-8 p.m. opening reception

Price: Free

Location: CPM Gallery (1512 Bolton St.)

Family friendly?: Yes

Cake

You’ve been practicing “The Distance” for years at karaoke. Here’s your chance to see the pop-rock quintet from California play the ’90s smash single and other hits at Pier Six Pavilion.

Time: 8 p.m.

Price: $78.25-$158

Location: Pier Six Pavilion (731 Eastern Ave.)

Family friendly?: All ages

Speculative Mapping: Understanding and Redesigning Baltimore Streets

Social designer DJ Fleming leads a group walking tour and speculative mapping workshop to explain the lasting effects of redlining and systemic disinvestment in the city.

Time: 1-3 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: BMA Lexington Market (112 N. Eutaw St.)

Family friendly?: Yes

Preserving the Souls of Animals

Animal mummies? We’re intrigued.

Celebrate the Walters Art Museum’s new exhibit “Soulful Creatures: Animal Mummies in Ancient Egypt” with lectures by artist and taxidermist Divya Anantharaman and the Irvine Nature Center’s Colby Bieschke. An audience Q&A and public reception will follow.

Time: 3-4:30 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Walters Art Museum (600 N. Charles St.)

Family friendly?: Yes

Sunday, Sept. 28

Abell Community Street Fair

The North Baltimore neighborhood’s annual street fair will feature live music on two stages, more than 60 vendors, a silent auction and more.

Time: Noon-5 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Abell Avenue and East 31st Street

Family friendly?: Yes

Just announced

Flatspot Records’ Disturbing the Peace festival takes place Jan. 31 at Baltimore Soundstage. The hardcore lineup includes Hatebreed, End It, Agnostic Front, Next Step Up and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Comedian Trevor Noah performs at the Lyric on Feb. 6. Tickets go on sale at noon Friday.