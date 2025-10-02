From free concerts to exciting new art exhibits, this weekend in Baltimore has countless options to keep you — and even your dog — busy.

Check out some of our favorite picks below, and feel free to leave other ideas in the comments.

Thursday, Oct. 2

Jazzy Summer Nights Farewell Finale

This seasonal concert series says goodbye after 25 years with a performance by Baltimore R&B veterans Dru Hill. Don’t miss Mayor Brandon Scott’s brief DJ set at 7 p.m.

Time: 5-10 p.m.

Price: $50

Location: Baltimore City Hall (100 Holliday St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Kevin Gates

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana, rapper is “him” — and in case you forgot, he dropped “I’m Him 2,” his fifth full-length LP, in March. Gates’ “Amilio Tour,” featuring Gelo, Rob Kazi and DJ Chose, stops by Pier Six Pavilion on Thursday night.

Time: 8 p.m.

Price: $54.50-$67.20

Location: Pier Six Pavilion (731 Eastern Ave.)

Family friendly? All ages … but have you heard Gates’ lyrics? (LOL)

New/Next Film Festival

The Baltimore film festival returns to the Charles Theatre for its third year, with more than 30 feature films and 100-plus short films. I spoke with programmer Eric Hatch about the movies not to miss at this four-day event.

Time: Various times throughout the weekend

Price: Prices vary.

Location: The Charles Theatre (1711 N. Charles St.)

Family friendly? Check out New/Next’s website for more information on the films.

Toad the Wet Sprocket

The alt-rock quartet behind the 1991 jangly radio-rock hit “All I Want” headlines the Lyric with Vertical Horizon and KT Tunstall.

Also this weekend at the Lyric: Comedian Whitney Cummings on Saturday and “Blister in the Sun” rockers Violent Femmes on Sunday.

Time: 6 p.m.

Price: $65.40-$123.40

Location: The Lyric (140 W. Mount Royal Ave.)

Family friendly? All ages

Friday, Oct. 3

Shrek Rave

This downtown party is for anyone tired of trying to be too cool — embrace the cringe and channel your inner green ogre on Baltimore Soundstage’s dance floor.

Time: 9 p.m.

Price: $26.85

Location: Baltimore Soundstage (124 Market Place)

Family friendly? 18-plus

Dog swim

Bring your pups to the Pendry Baltimore’s pool deck for the hotel’s last swim of the season.

Time: Two sessions on Friday and Saturday — 5-6:15 p.m.; 6:30-7:45 p.m.

Price: $25-$38

Location: Pendry Baltimore (1715 Thames St.)

Family friendly? 21-plus

Spooky Showcase exhibit

Get in the ghoulish spirit at Art Around Hampden’s monthly First Fridays event. This month features the opening reception for Baltimore Art Gallery’s new exhibit, which showcases works by William Wright, Rebecca Scheuerman and more.

Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Baltimore Art Gallery (855 W. 36th St.)

Family friendly? Yes

‘Interior Architectures’

Baltimore artists Emma Childs and Vinnie Hager, two Maryland Institute College of Art alums, “engage with emotional, psychological, and symbolic content to examine how we build and give form to our inner lives,” according to Current Space’s website. Their new exhibit, curated by Baltimore Beat arts and culture editor Teri Henderson, runs through Nov. 2. Stick around after Friday’s opening reception for music by SDOT at the garden bar.

Also this weekend: Gunz of Steel, the local arm-wrestling competition for women and nonbinary people, brings its grit and sweat to Current Space on Saturday.

Time: 7-11 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Current Space (421 N. Howard St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Saturday, Oct. 4

Fiesta Baltimore

This celebration of Latino culture, in its seventh year, includes live music, dancers, vendors and food. The two-day event culminates with Sunday afternoon’s Parade of Latino Nations through Highlandtown.

Time: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Patterson Park (2900 Eastern Ave.)

Family friendly? Yes

Ottobar Live

As the Ottobar turns 28, owner Tecla Tesnau takes over the Baltimore by Baltimore waterfront festival with an all-Charm City lineup headlined by the rising alt-rock trio Pinkshift, along with PLRLS, Pearl, the Bali Lamas, Outcalls and Chromafix. The Punk Rock Flea Market will be on hand to sell clothes, vinyl records and more.

Time: 2-8 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Inner Harbor Amphitheater (201 E. Pratt St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Healers in the Arts Fest

Healing, wellness and art are the focus of this afternoon event, which includes a vendor village, a community sound bath event and a keynote panel discussion titled “Healing Through Art & Practice.”

Time: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: The Peale (225 Holliday St.)

Family friendly? Yes

‘Halloween’

Director John Carpenter’s 1978 slasher-stalker classic is most fun with a crowd. Meet fellow horror fans at this costumes-encouraged screening hosted by Jennifer Marsh and Heather Keating. Expect movie trivia, spooky cocktails and more.

Time: 7 p.m.

Price: $23

Location: Creative Alliance (3134 Eastern Ave.)

Family friendly? The movie is rated R.

Paul Oakenfold and The Crystal Method

Dance until you can’t feel your legs when these veteran stars of electronic dance music stop by Nevermore Hall.

If goth and industrial is more your thing, check out the Metroschock dance party at Metro Baltimore on Saturday night.

Time: 9 p.m.

Price: $37.15

Location: Nevermore Hall (20 Market Place)

Family friendly? 18-plus

U.S. Roundnet National Championship

You’ve probably seen spikeball at the beach or the park. Now you can watch some of the country’s best players set, serve and smash the yellow ball in this two-day tournament at Baltimore Peninsula.

Time: 2-8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

Price: Free to spectate

Location: Club Volo (300 E. Cromwell St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Abbi Jacobson

The writer and “Broad City” star returns to her old campus as the headline speaker for MICA Weekend, which has free programming open to the public on Saturday and Sunday. Jacobson, class of 2006, talks about her career and the role MICA played in shaping it on Saturday evening.

Time: 6-7:30 p.m.

Price: $50

Location: Falvey Hall, Maryland Institute College of Art (1301 W. Mount Royal Ave.)

Family friendly? Yes

Shop Small Remington Crawl

Buy discounted goods from a dozen local shops, including Mount Royal Soaps and B.Willow, in the popular North Baltimore neighborhood.

Time: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Start at R. House’s R. Bar for a Remington Punch cocktail (301 W. 29th St.)

Family friendly? Yes

World Oddities Expo

Let’s get weird. The traveling expo of all things strange — featuring vendors, artists, performers, educators and more — descends upon the Baltimore Convention Center for two days.

Time: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

Price: $20-$40

Location: Baltimore Convention Center (1 W. Pratt St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Sunday, Oct. 5

BJC Focus: Making Spaces

The annual symposium at Baltimore Jewelry Center explores the importance of third spaces — the areas outside of home and work where makers feel free to imagine and create. If you can’t attend Sunday’s in-person session, check out the virtual event Saturday.

Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Baltimore Jewelry Center (10 E. North Ave. Suite 130)

Family friendly? Yes

Just announced

Doja Cat, touring in support of her new album, “Vie,” will perform at CFG Bank Arena on Nov. 20. Presale tickets will be available at 11 p.m. Sunday.

The Jonas Brothers will headline CFG Bank Arena on Dec. 20. Presale tickets are on sale now.