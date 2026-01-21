Hungry? Cold?

Throughout the next several days, participating restaurants will be offering warm meals at a discount during the biennial Baltimore County Restaurant Week.

From fine dining to brunch and all the seafood and Italian in between, you can sample some of the county’s best bites at eateries that registered for Restaurant Week.

And, if you’re feeling stir crazy and itching to get out the house and into the community, we’ve compiled a list of countywide events to check out during the week ending Jan. 28.

Artist meet-and-greet

Thursday, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Whether you aspire to land a piece in the Whitney Museum of Art one day or are more of sidewalk chalk artist, anyone with an artistic inkling is more than welcome to join the Baltimore County Arts Guild. Visit with fellow enthusiasts at 1101 Maiden Choice Lane in Arbutus. The cost of registration is $25.

Vinyasa Flow

9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Practicing balance and flexibility will be the focus of “Thursday morning Vinyasa Flow with Marcie Maher,” a session focused on the dynamic yoga style. It will be held at the Manor Mill Building, 2029 Monkton Road in Monkton. Registration is required.

More than paint-by-numbers

Saturday, 1-3 p.m.

Seeking some inspiration? Come visit the Irvine Nature Center at 11201 Garrison Forest Road in Owings Mills and register for $20 to learn how to paint using watercolors — whether scenes from nature, landscapes or whatever your heart desires!

Birdland Caravan: White Marsh Mall

Saturday, 3-6 p.m.

Hang out with some of the O’s players — including Jackson Holliday, Dietrich Enns, Ryan Helsley and Grant Wolfram — and the Camden Franks, at White Marsh Mall. There will be on-stage Q&As, photo ops with the Oreo Bird and more at 8200 Perry Hall Blvd. No ticket is required.

Sunday funday!

Sunday, 10 a.m.-Noon

Benjamin Banneker might sound like an unfamiliar name, but the 18th-century astronomer and mathematician was a vital asset to the United States as we transformed from 13 colonies to a unified country. Museum staff will demonstrate how to play marbles, mancala, dominos and more, which were popular ways to pass the time in Banneker’s day. Visit the African-American’s historical park and museum at 300 Oella Ave. in Catonsville to learn more.

Paper mill 101

Sunday, 2-3:30 p.m.

Once upon a time, paper mills dominated industry in Baltimore County. Curious how that era shaped the place you call home? Join the Baltimore County Historical Society for a speaker series on all things paper at 9811 Van Buren Lane in Cockeysville. Admission is free to society members, $11.99 for non-members. Registration is required.

Winter wellness

Sunday, 1:30-4 p.m.

Need protection from the winter elements and the flu symptoms they provoke? At Irvine Nature Center, Dr. Clare Walker will lead a workshop to help you make traditional herbal remedies to boost your immunity and ward off illness. Registration is $35. The event is at 11201 Garrison Forest Road in Owings Mills.