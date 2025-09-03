Starbucks has officially ushered in Pumpkin Spice Latte season, which must mean it’s fall, right?

While technically we’re another two weeks away from the autumn equinox, we won’t judge if you’re sipping on caffeinated pumpkin or hanging tight onto the last few weeks of summer.

To that end, we’ve assembled a mix of Baltimore County events to attend through Wednesday Sept. 10.

Keep on truckin’

10 a.m.-noon, Thursday

Looking for a way to keep your little ones entertained? Stop by The Avenue at White Marsh for this month’s Tots @ 10:00 event where kids can explore a variety of trucks, vehicles and other construction-themed toys at 8125 Honeygo Blvd.

Brew new ideas

5:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday

Join a group of dedicated environmentalists and transportation advocates at the World of Beer Kitchen in Owings Mills for a happy hour to discuss how important a walkable community is for Baltimore County. Connect with folks and enjoy a 30-minute walking tour, and note that the event at 10200 Grand Central Ave. Suite 100 is just a short walk (less than a half-mile) from the Owings Mills Metro Station.

Towson block party

6-9 p.m. Friday

Enjoy your first Friday of September on West Pennsylvania Avenue (between York Road and Washington Avenue) in Towson at a block party featuring 60 vendors with handmade crafts and vintage finds. You can jam along to “Midnight Mimosa” as well as browsing shops, food and drinks.

38th Annual Reisterstown Festival

9 a.m.-10 p.m., Saturday

Looking to hang onto summer for just a little bit longer? The annual Reisterstown festival promises to stretch summer’s sunny vibes at least one more weekend with a parade, marching bands, show cars, community groups and more during this free festival in Hannah Moore Park at 12035 Reisterstown Road.

A nod to our elders

2-3 p.m., Saturday

The Pleasant Yacht Club will be hosting local seniors across the county and city for its annual Senior Citizen Day. Come join the historic Black yacht club based in Sparrows Point to pay respect to the county’s elders who will be joined by Councilman Izzy Patoka.

Towson Fall Festival

11 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday

The Towson Chamber of Commerce is assembling live music, a beer garden, vendors, food trucks and moon bounces for kids this weekend during the Towson Fall Festival. You can join the fun at Pennsylvania and Washington avenues at the Towson Courthouse Gardens.

Pikesville embraces pumpkin

10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sunday

Catch some live music, food trucks, pickleball, a dunk tank and dive headfirst into autumn with the Pikesville Fall Festival. The event takes place in the The Shops at Quarry Lake at 2510-2850 Quarry Lake Drive.