Holiday celebrations, including light shows, are in full swing across Montgomery County. But this week also offers opportunities to hear traditional Russian folk music, see tiny art and raise a glass to a brewery’s 10th anniversary.

Garden of Lights

Friday-Jan. 4

Wheaton’s Brookside Gardens opens its annual display of dazzling winter lights, on view daily from 5-9:30 p.m. The half-mile stroll features strings of lights twisted into flower beds, wildlife and other recognizable figures.

Tickets are $13.99-$16.99. Admission is free for children 5 and under.

12-foot inflatable turkeys

Saturday, 10 a.m.

Montgomery County’s Thanksgiving parade takes over downtown Silver Spring. The celebration blends floats, marching bands and a sky-high Santa Claus and turkeys. The route starts at Ellsworth Drive and Fenton Street and travels south on Georgia Avenue before it ends at Silver Spring Avenue.

Admission is free, and the parade will go on rain or shine.

Local Author Showcase

Saturday, noon-5 p.m.

Writers and readers from across the county will gather at Wheaton Community Recreation Center to meet 18 published authors and the Montgomery chapter of the Maryland Writers’ Association.

Admission is free.

Shrinking fine art

Saturday-Jan. 10

Nearly 700 works of miniature art will be on display at the Mansion at Strathmore. The Miniature Painters, Sculptors & Gravers Society of Washington has presented various media at 6% of their actual size for 92 years running — visitors are encouraged to grab a magnifying glass.

Saturday’s opening reception is at 1 p.m., and the exhibit will be on display during regular mansion hours Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Like a balalaika

Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

The Washington Balalaika Orchestra is a community ensemble of more than 50 musicians specializing in Russian folk instruments, including a balalaika, similar to a guitar — along with traditional sounds from flutes, oboes and clarinets. It will perform its fall concert at Rockville’s Robert E. Parilla Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are $5-$35.

Holiday Artisan Market

Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Gaithersburg’s Arts Barn hosts 17 vendors, selling their paintings, pottery and more, to get your holiday shopping underway.

Admission is free.

10 years of 7 Locks

Wednesday, 4-10 p.m.

Has it been 10 years already? Rockville’s 7 Locks Brewing celebrates a round number with two barrel-aged beer releases, commemorative glassware and a live performance by Justin Trawick.

Admission is free.