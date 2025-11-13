Across Montgomery County this week, you’ll find celebrations of traditional winter holidays, including a market to get your shopping done early. But for those looking for a uniquely Maryland festivity, a Renaissance festival is popping up in Rockville.

Strathmore’s holiday market

Nov. 13-15, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Nonprofit museum shops — including some from Washington, D.C., such as the exquisite Phillips Collection — and local artisans will take over the Mansion at Strathmore in North Bethesda for three days to sell their wares.

Admission is free but, Strathmore suggests a donation of $10.

LuminoCity Festival

Nov. 14-Jan. 1

The Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Gaithersburg hosts “Wonder Journey,” a winter lights showcase of fairy tales, animal displays and more. Children can dig for fossils and ride in a T. rex head as part of the festivities.

Tickets are between $33 and $85.26; admission is free for children 3 and under.

Bluegrass jam

Nov. 14, 6:30-8 p.m.

Grab a beer and get cozy at Laytonsville’s Waredaca Brewing Company with some local bluegrass musicians from The Shade Tree Collective. If you have your own banjo, fiddle or other appropriately folksy instrument, bring it along and play.

Admission is free.

‘The Light House’

Nov. 15, 11 a.m.; Nov. 16, 2 p.m.

InterAct Story Theatre and Happy Theater will put on a kid-friendly shadow puppet show at Highland Elementary School in Wheaton. Performers will play ukelele and need some audience participation to tell the story of a young girl’s journey.

Admission is free.

RenFest redux

Nov. 15, noon-8 p.m.

Silver Branch Brewing’s Rockville outpost is putting on its first attempt at a Renaissance festival with ale, mead and turkey legs to go around.

Admission is free but eager revelers can purchase a special $25 mug for the occasion that includes a first pour and a discount on refills throughout the day.

Diwali festival

Nov. 15, 3-9 p.m.

While it’s a little belated (Diwali was on Oct. 20), Germantown’s BlackRock Center for the Arts welcomes Kuchipudi Dance Academy to celebrate the festival of lights. You can grab food while watching three dance performances.

Admission is free; some events are ticketed.

Local Short Film Showcase

Nov. 17, 7-9 p.m.

Five local filmmakers will present their latest works at AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center. Chelsie Pennello’s “Cherry-Colored Funk” tells the story of a grifter who gets his. Chris Wallis premieres “Man for the Job,” in which two siblings gather for dinner with their problematic father.

Tickets are $23.18.