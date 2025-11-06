4 nights at Glenstone

Thursday-Sunday

The Potomac museum will project “What You Love,” an exhibit from artist Jenny Holzer that was created specifically for the site. Glenstone will stay open until 8 p.m. each day. Advance tickets are claimed, but the guaranteed entry program applies for certain visitors, including students, educators and those who arrive by the Ride On bus.

Gallery opening

Through Nov. 30

Gallery B in Bethesda opens “Color + Light, Part Two” by artists Jennifer Howard and Kathleen Byrnes, who paint moments across the region. The nonprofit gallery will host a reception on Friday from 5-8 p.m.

Admission is free.

‘Urinetown: The Musical’

Through Nov. 16

Rockville Musical Theatre puts on the Tony Award-winning satire about a government ban on private toilets. Shows start at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. on Sundays.

Tickets are $23-$26.

DogiFest 2025

Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

DogiZone in Rockville celebrates its 20th anniversary with a blowout for pups. The store hosts giveaways, agility courses and treats for dogs and humans on Saturday.

Admission is free.

Silver Spring market

Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

The Fall Makers Market takes over Ellsworth Drive between Georgia Avenue and Fenton Street. More than 40 local artists will be selling their works for anyone looking to knock out holiday shopping early.

Admission is free.

Shop at the brewery

Saturday, noon-6 p.m.

Elder Pine Brewing & Blending Co. in Gaithersburg puts on the Whispering Pines Holiday Market. You can shop for locally made goods in the brewery’s forest and try one of four beers that will be tapped Nov. 6, including a Norwegian-inspired spiced holiday ale.

Admission is free.

Happy 8th birthday

Nov. 11, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

The Red Bandana Bakery in Bethesda, which specializes in gluten-free treats, celebrates Tuesday with free “8″ cookies for early arrivers and a birthday cake raffle that involves guessing the number of sprinkles in a jar.