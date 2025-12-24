Annapolis loves a parade.

Following St. Patrick’s Day, MLK, July Fourth, Memorial Day and Pride, the Military Bowl Parade marches across town Friday afternoon, the final one of the year.

The parade precedes the Go Bowling Military Bowl on Saturday, moving up one day on the calendar this year because Pitt and East Carolina play at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium at 11 a.m.

It’s a long weekend of college bowl games, and the TV schedule dictates everything.

While the parade is the newest of the Annapolis marches, it has grown into something that involves area residents as much as it is a spectacle staged in the home of the Naval Academy.

“It’s certainly become a tradition for a lot of people (not just football fans) throughout the region,” said Josh Barr, spokesperson for the game. “With the weather forecast looking optimistic, we are expecting a large crowd for the parade this year.”

There’s a 40% chance of rain Friday, but the parade has been wet for the last few years. It doesn’t seem to dampen the enthusiasm, and landing on the day after Christmas, when many people have a long weekend — it might make the crowd bigger.

Annapolis-area groups taking part include the Annapolis High School Naval Junior ROTC and American Legion Post 275.

The Budweiser Clydesdales, seen outside of Chase Field in Arizona, will be in Annapolis for the Military Bowl Parade. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Five Medal of Honor recipients who served in Vietnam will take part in the parade: Donald “Doc” Ballard, H.C. “Barney” Barnum, Joe Marm, Thomas Norris and Alfred Rascon.

The Budweiser Clydesdales, a beloved corporate promotion, are a highlight of the parade.

The team that moves and works the giant horses and their 19th-century beer wagon usually sets up in a corral the day before the parade, then opens for public tours. This year, that will happen on the grounds of Maryland Hall after the parade.

Construction at City Dock has moved the start of the parade to Amos Garret Boulevard. It will head down West Street to Church Circle, and make a loop around Northwest Street before ending at St. John’s Street.

The Clydesdales will make an additional loop.

Tickets to the military bowl usually sell out by game day. If any are available, they are likely to be single seats starting at $45.

Proceeds benefit service members, including the operation of Patriot Point, a 294-acre retreat for injured service members, their families and caregivers on the Eastern Shore.

Here are some other great things to do in the week through New Year’s Eve.

Last glow

Thursday 5 p.m.

Yes, Lights on the Bay is open on Christmas Day.

If sunset comes and you can’t stand your relatives anymore, or you want to spend an hour with them in your car as you drive through a truly impressive display of holiday lights, head to Sandy Point State Park.

This 2-mile route features over 70 animated and stationary displays. Proceeds support the the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. The area tradition runs daily through Jan. 1.

Admission is $20 per vehicle.

Local music

8 p.m. Saturday

Pressing Strings is one of Annapolis’ most successful breakout bands, but that makes hometown appearances few and far between.

Every year, Jordan Sokel, Nick Welker, Justin Kruger and Austin Day stage a Christmas week, all-ages concert in Annapolis.

The Saturday performance is followed by one at 8 p.m. Sunday, but both sell out quickly. Tickets are $41-$48, including taxes and fees.

Curtain call

7:30 p.m. Sunday

Classic Theatre of Maryland drops the curtain on its holiday productions this weekend.

The busiest theater company in Annapolis staged “A Christmas Carol” and “White Christmas” this year. The story of Scrooge ends Saturday, while the stage adaptation of the classic holiday movie goes dark Sunday.

Tickets are $61 to $89.

Go skate

10 a.m. Monday

The Quiet Waters Park skate rink is open every day except Tuesday, with extended hours during school holidays.

With kids off for the winter holiday, it’s sure to be crowded, but watching skaters is half the fun of lacing up and heading out on the frozen oval.

General admission is $7, with discounts for seniors and children 12 and under. Skate rentals are $3.

Admission to the park is an additional $6.

Last hike

4 p.m. Wednesday

Parts of the Greenbury Point environmental conservation area is open to the public when the Navy is not using the site for training. (U.S. Navy)

Congressional action protected Greenbury Point from development as a golf course, for now.

If you’ve never walked the trails of this wild peninsula across the Severn River from Annapolis, an open group meetup on the final day of 2025 might be right for you.

The free, casual hike does not include a guide, but does offer the potential of sunset over Annapolis. Meet at the Greenbury Point Nature Center.

Auld Lang Syne

9 p.m. Wednesday

Like everything else at City Dock this year, construction has changed up the details of the New Year’s Eve fireworks show.

The city-sponsored event will go off as usual, but viewing from Susan Campbell Park will be closed. Prime viewing spots are on the Ego Alley Promenade, the Spa Creek Bridge and street-end parks on both sides of the waterway.

Bars and restaurants around Annapolis offer plenty of private party options. Check local listings for one right for you.

The fireworks are free.