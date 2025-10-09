Face your fears this October by giving your kids the chance to wield a real firefighter hose at the Clarksville Volunteer Fire Station.

If you’d prefer treats over tricks, there are plenty of family-friendly outdoor activities happening around Howard County this week. Drop by a wine festival, jazz concert or Y2K night for live music and other entertainment.

Or, if the forbidden is what you seek, thumb through banned books at a local bookstore.

Here are seven things to do in Howard County for the week ending Oct 15.

Truck or Treat in Glenwood

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday

No need to wait until Halloween for spooky fun. Howard County Recreation & Parks invites kids to trick or treat from an assortment of trucks, tractors and emergency vehicles parked at the Gary J. Arthur Community Center. The cost is $5 for kids and $2 for adults. Little ones under 2 get in free.

Banned books story time

10-11 a.m. Saturday

This family-friendly story time at Queen Takes Book, geared toward kids in kindergarten through second grade, will feature three picture books: “And Tango Makes Three,” “The Family Book” and “Harriet Gets Carried Away.” A portion of proceeds from banned books sold from Oct. 5-11 will be donated to Unite Against Book Bans.

Jazz at the Howard County Conservancy

12:30-2 p.m. Saturday

Pack yourself a picnic lunch and head to the Bob & Janine Grossman Amphitheater in the John L. Clark Native Plant Garden for a performance from High Caliber. This jazz quintet’s lineup includes standards from Cole Porter, Duke Ellington, Irving Berlin and more. Tickets are $10 per person, and registration is recommended.

Wine at the Shrine of St. Anthony

1-6 p.m. Saturday

Don’t wait until Thanksgiving to begin sampling your holiday wine and beer selections. Head to the Ellicott City shrine for this annual family-friendly event, which supports the work of the nonprofit Franciscan Center of Baltimore and Little Portion Farm. Tickets are $50 for adults and significantly discounted for designated drivers and people under 21. Kids 9 and under get in free.

Y2K night at the Columbia Lakefront

6-9 p.m. Saturday

Hark back to a simpler time before the Great Recession, when all you wanted was to listen to Nickelback and the Black Eyed Peas on your iPod in peace. Columbia Association is hosting a Y2K Rewind DJ night featuring early-2000s hits, a beer garden and an outfit contest. Tickets are free.

Community day for Clarksville/River Hill

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday

Kids can test their aim with a real fire hose in a firefighter-themed obstacle course at the Clarksville Volunteer Fire Station’s community day. Other festivities at this free event include live music, a jump rope performance and a free plant giveaway. Flu shots will be available on-site.

Diwali at Color Burst Park

3-8 p.m. Sunday

Celebrate the victory of Lord Rama over the king Ravana with the Indian Cultural Association. This year’s Festival of Lights will include music, dance, food and henna. Admission is free.