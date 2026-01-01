Put down that list of New Year’s resolutions and back away slowly.

There will be plenty of time to work on those ambitious career, health or self-improvement goals. Take it easy on yourself and get out of the house. Having fun can be one of your resolutions, too.

Here are seven things to do in Howard County during the first week of 2026.

Crafters meet-up

6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday

Creators Coven, a free crafters group, is meeting at Bohemian House in Ellicott City. Bring a project and a snack to this creative community-building event.

R&B/hip-hop bingo brunch

Noon to 3 p.m. Thursday

This high-energy bingo hosted by DJ Lampdawg will feature your favorite hip hop and R&B hits — and cash prizes up to $100. The event is being held at The Collective Encore, 10221 Wincopin Circle. Tickets are $29, and a brunch buffet is available for additional purchase.

Astronomy at Robinson Nature Center

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday

This one’s just for kids ages 5 through 13 who are interested in learning about space and astronomy. Enjoy a custom planetarium show, space-themed activities and a craft to take home. Registration is $85.

Winter indoor farmers market

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

If you’re missing the ritual of selecting fresh produce for your meals from the farmers market, we’ve got good news. Mary’s Land Farm operates a local, all-season indoor market inside the greenhouse. The family-friendly market runs every Saturday through April 4.

Grateful Dead tribute band

8:30 p.m. Saturday

What a long, strange trip it’s been in 2025. Keep truckin’ in the New Year with Maryland’s long-running Grateful Dead and Jerry Garcia tribute band. They’re covering all of the hits on Saturday in the Main Room at Reckless Shepherd. Tickets to this 21+ show are $15 advance and $20 at the door.

Beginner bungee fitness

2 to 3:15 p.m. Sunday

Don’t let Timothée Chalamet and the cast of SNL have all of the laughs. Try out the viral exercise trend for yourself at The Pearl Wellness Spa & Boutique in Columbia. Bungee fitness is touted as a ridiculously fun, low-impact movement class that strengthens core and gets the heart pumping.

Year-in-review Trivia

7 p.m. Wednesday

Taylor Swift got engaged. Catholics got an American pope. The penny died. Recap 2025 in all its glory with a trivia night at HoCo Brew Hive. It’s a quiz you’ve basically studied for all year.