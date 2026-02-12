There is plenty to be celebrating in Howard County this week, from Black History Month to Friday the 13th, Valentine’s Day, Lunar New Year and Mardi Gras. Whatever your pick, the county has something in store for you.

Here are seven things to do in Howard County for the week ending Wednesday.

Black Book Exchange

4-7 p.m. Thursday

Spend your day immersed in books reflecting Black culture, stories and authors at the Harriet Tubman Cultural Center. The Black Book Exchange will focus on African American stories that promote cultural understanding, literacy and representation. Attendees can read, review books and take a few home. Books in good condition are being accepted for donations.

Speed Friending & Lunch

Noon-2 p.m. Friday

Sure, there’s speed dating, but what about speed friending? Celebrate Valentine’s eve with a pasta lunch and speed friend event. The East Columbia 50+ Center will transform into a makeshift friend meetup. Enjoy spaghetti, meatballs, salad and more with new friends. Registration required.

Love Never Dies

7 p.m. Friday

Are you a hopeless romantic with a love for the paranormal? Well, you can satisfy both interests during a night of ghost stories that tell of “spine-tingling regional chills,” with classic eternal love and dark romance tales mixed in. This haunting celebration of Friday the 13th and Valentine’s Day takes place at the Museum of Howard County History in Ellicott City. Registration is required. Tickets are $25.

Birds & Beverages

8 a.m.-noon Saturday

The Howard County Bird Club and the Howard County Conservancy’s naturalists are teaming for a morning of bird-watching. Come ready — with hot chocolate or coffee — to identify and count birds from the warmth of the conversancy’s nature center. Weather permitting, the bird-watching will move outside for a short walk. Saturday’s event is free. Attendees are asked to register by Friday.

Bird Bonanza

Noon-4 p.m. Sunday

The Howard County Bird Club is all about the Great Backyard Bird Count. On Sunday, club members will take little ones on a guided bird walk around the Robinson Nature Center. Kids can meet a live raptor, make bird-themed crafts and play games. Bird Bonanza is $6 for members, $8 for nonmembers. For information, visit the Recreation and Parks website.

Lunar New Year celebration

10:30 a.m.-noon Tuesday

Ring in the Year of the Fire Horse at the Bain 50+ Center on Tuesday morning. Together, the Chinese American Senior Association and the Korean-American Senior Association of Howard County will welcome a bright new year rooted in tradition and joy. Please call to register.

Mardi Gras celebration

6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday

Fat Tuesday is coming to Howard County! Immerse yourself in the traditional New Orleans culture through music and food at the Harriet Tubman Center. The Mardi Gras celebration is free and for all ages.