School’s started and Labor Day Weekend is almost here, which can only mean one thing: Summer is coming to an end.

But don’t fret. There’s still plenty to do over the next week in Howard County to mark the unofficial end of summer.

From night sky watching to summer movie nights, here’s what’s going on in the county for the week ending Wednesday Sept. 3.

Village center concert series

6-8 p.m. Thursday

Enjoy an evening of live jazz at the Hickory Ridge Village Center. The David Bach Consort closes out the center’s summer concert series on Thursday Aug. 28.

Night sky watching

8-11 p.m. Friday

Look for the moon, planets, galaxies and binary stars through digital and analog scopes on Friday night. Experts from the Howard Astronomical League will help sightseers look up at the night sky over the Howard County Conservancy.

Register here, each car is $5. The conservancy asks that folks carpool, bring reusable water bottles and leave no trash behind.

Pizza on the patio

5-9 p.m. Friday, 1-9 p.m. Saturday

Browse through the many titles at Backwater Books and enjoy some ‘za. Dope Dough serves up handmade pizza every Friday and Saturday on Backwater’s patio.

Yoga at the Farm

6-8 p.m. Saturday

Unwind with an outdoor yoga session at the Flying Duck Farm Horse Sanctuary in Woodstock. The evening will begin with a 45-minute all-levels yoga and sound healing session. Afterward, you are more than welcome to stay and walk around the sanctuary grounds, see the farm animals and soak in the nature view.

Please bring a yoga mat or blanket and water, and come with an open and curious heart. Yogis are also encouraged to wear comfortable clothing and either a hat or sunscreen.

Horror Circus

7-8:30 p.m. Saturday

Enter if you dare … the horror circus is here. A circus like no other will take over the Jim Rouse Theatre for the Performing Arts on Saturday night. The show features eerie performances and jaw-dropping stunts in a haunted — but fun — atmosphere.

The thrilling and terrifying show is recommended for people ages 13 and older. Admission is $15 plus fees. Purchase tickets here.

‘Pirate Radio’ screening

8:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday

The Wine Bin’s annual free summer movie nights are starting to wind down, but there are still a few more opportunities to enjoy movies under the stars. Saturday night, bring a chair or blanket and watch “Pirate Radio.” The 2009 film takes viewers back to 1966, when BBC radio broadcast stations had less than an hour of pop music daily. The lack of tunes sent pirate DJs out to sea, beyond British waters, to broadcast the songs that Brits were missing. The film stars Bill Nighy and Philip Seymour Hoffman.

The Wine Bin will be selling snacks and drinks, and ordering takeout from other Old Ellicott City restaurants is encouraged.

Sunset Spectacular

4-9 p.m. Tuesday

Roam through 3 acres of sunflowers at sunset at Mary’s Land Farm. Part of the Clarksville Sunflower Festival, Sunset Spectacular allows guests to have their own personal photo shoots during the golden hour among rows of sunflowers.

The event also features live music, food trucks and sitting areas. Guests can enter the sunflower fields between 4 and 7 p.m. and stay until dusk. Get tickets here.