Listen up, music lovers.

Whether you’re into K-pop, melodic bird calls or three-day music festivals, there’s something for everyone in Howard County this week.

Here’s our list of seven things to do in Howard County from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1.

All Things Go music festival

3:50 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday and Sunday

There are still lawn tickets available for the three-day festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion, which will bring dozens of musicians to Howard County this weekend. Headliners include Doechii, Noah Kahan and The Marías. Even if you don’t go, consider this your traffic warning for the weekend.

K-pop dance class for teens

6 to 8 p.m. Friday

This beginner-friendly dance class for teens explores the sounds and choreography of popular music topping South Korean charts. The class, which begins Friday at the Harriet Tubman Cultural Center and lasts several weeks, is geared toward those ages 11-17. Enrollment costs $69.

Free ‘Dog Man’ screening

6 to 9 p.m. Friday

Catch a family-friendly screening of DreamWorks Animation’s 2025 film “Dog Man” at Color Burst Park. This event in the heart of Columbia’s Merriweather District includes free popcorn, a dance party, games, trivia and music. Registration is required and the film begins at 7:15 p.m.

Birding event in Columbia

8 a.m. Saturday

With fall migration in full swing, the Long Reach Community Association is hosting a birding walk through the Kendall Ridge village. Ornithology enthusiasts are invited to meet at the village pool on Tamar Drive. All ages are welcome, just be sure to bring your own binoculars if you have them.

Hayride, anyone?

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

It’s getting to be that time of year when a hayride is in order. Thankfully, it’s opening weekend for autumn festivities at Sharp’s at Waterford Farm. Offerings include free hayrides, pumpkin picking, animal feedings and fall decorations, as well as food from JZ’s Brick Oven Pizza food truck and drinks from Waredaca Brewing Company.

Civil War reenactors at rail museum

10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday

The 1st Maryland Volunteer Infantry Regiment will be at the B&O Ellicott City Station Museum, 3711 Maryland Ave., on Saturday. The reenactors will open the museum at 10 a.m., march up Main Street at 11 a.m. and shoot their muskets at 2 p.m.

Clothing swap and donation in Elkridge

1 to 4 p.m. Sunday

Operation ARTS Foundation is hosting a Fall Into Fashion Exchange at the Elkridge Branch Library. The group encourages the community to bring unwanted clothing for autumn, including Halloween costumes and workwear, to exchange for new pieces. Remaining items will be donated to local homeless shelters. Admission is free but RSVPs are encouraged. You can register to attend here.