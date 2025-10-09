Spanish guitarist Pablo Sainz-Villegas joins the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra for its season-opening concerts, “A New World.”

He will perform “Mistico y Profano,” a concerto written for him by Mexican composer Arturo Márquez.

The performance also includes Antonín Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9, “From the New World,” and Reinaldo Moya’s “Polo Romanesco.”

The concert at Maryland Hall starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday and repeats at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

A preconcert lecture by WBJC’s Jonathan Palevski will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the main auditorium, and is free to ticketholders.

Tickets start at $25. Student tickets are $10, available by calling the box office. Military/law enforcement/first responder discounts are also available by calling the box office.

Here are some other great things to do in the week through Oct. 15.

The Annapolis Sailboat Show fills City Dock through Sunday. (Annapolis Boat Shows)

Boat shows, part II

10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Thursday

City Dock is in full boat show mode, a marina and fairground that hosts the two-week Annapolis Boat Shows.

Attention turns to the Annapolis Sailboat Show through Sunday.

Hundreds of boats will be on display, along with seminars and one live DIY project. Oakcliff Sailing and Annapolis Boat Shows will remodel an old Farr 40 into a race-ready showcase over the four-day show.

Although the prices and styles of boats range widely, some of the most expensive include the Xquisite Yachts 54 E-Plus, estimated at $2.1 million, HH Catamarans’ HH52, with a starting price of $1.6 million, and the Island Spirit 525e from Inspired Yachting for about $1.3 million.

Catamarans continue to expand their presence, with 50 twin-hulled sailboats on display this year. Of the boats at the show, 23 are either world or North American premieres.

General admission runs from 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Preview day admission is 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Tickets start at $32, with discounts for children and military personnel. They can be purchased online or at the show, although there are no in-person sales Sunday.

Silver on display

Noon-5 p.m. Friday

Annapolis was a luxury-loving colonial city leading up to the American Revolution, and 28 silversmiths worked over several decades to create silver tableware for the city’s elite.

Now, more than 80 pieces from 14 of those artisans are on display at the first large-scale exhibition of their work, Silver in the Golden Age of Annapolis, at Hammond-Harwood House.

Pieces on loan for the exhibit come from the Baltimore Museum of Art, Carlyle House, Historic Annapolis, the Maryland State Archives, Maryland Center for History and Culture, the Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library, and private collectors.

Several events are scheduled during the exhibit’s run through Dec. 30, including a children’s etiquette class, a formal lecture and a silver identification day.

Admission is $15, with discounts for students, seniors and members. The home, a National Historic Landmark, is open from noon to 5 p.m. daily, except on Tuesdays.

Local talent

9:45 p.m. Saturday

Viands and Co., featuring singer Kristen Viands, will perform at Stan & Joe’s Saloon.

Local musicians play nightly music at the bar at 37 West St. No cover.

Bare Naked

1 p.m. Sunday

Steven Page was the voice of Barenaked Ladies, the early 2000 band known for witty lyrics, like:

Chickity China the Chinese chicken

You have a drumstick and your brain stops tickin’

Now on a solo tour, Page is at Rams Head on Stage for a matinee performance open to all ages.

Tickets start at $30.

Composing music

4 p.m. Sunday

Composer Frederico Longo will lead mezzo soprano Mariella Gauarnera and a student ensemble in an exploration of composing.

Part of the World Arts Experience series, the concert and lecture at St. John’s College are free, although donations are requested.

Walk Annapolis

5:15 p.m. Monday

Annapolis is celebrating Walktober 2025 with a series of walkabouts and webinars.

A series of four trail walks is planned on Mondays in October, with the first taking the Spa Creek Loop from the Eastport Veterans Park. Other walks will start in Homewood, off Edgewood Road and along the Poplar Trail.

Five one-hour webinars are also planned at noon every Thursday in October. Subjects include designing walkable communities, safe walking lessons and how walking transforms communities. The lectures are free, but registration is required.

Individual elementary schools are also hosting Walk, Bike & Roll to school events, in conjunction with the 29th annual National Walk & Roll to School Day.