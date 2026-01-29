American history from a Black feminist perspective.

Living historians reenacting the lives of key Black figures. A countywide awards ceremony.

And a gospel concert that is about Black history, even if its organizers say it’s not.

Black History Month starts Sunday, and Annapolis offers plenty to see and do in February. Here are highlights.

The city launches a four-part lecture series called “Rooted in Revolution” on Tuesday at the Busch Library.

“Foundations of Freedom: Black Life in Colonial & Revolutionary Annapolis” will explore enslaved and free Black communities and the paradox of liberty during the American Revolution.

The series repeats from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, with lectures focused on the role of faith, the Annapolis civil rights struggle and Black leadership. The programs are free.

The Banneker-Douglass-Tubman Museum on Feb. 7 opens a yearlong exhibit, “She Speaks: Black Women Artists and the Power of Historical Memory.”

Featured artists include Elizabeth Catlett, Joan M.E. Gaither, Charlyn Griffith-Oro, Khaleelah I.L. Harris, Martha Jackson Jarvis, Fabiola Jean-Louis, Jeannine Kayembe-Oro, Zsudayka Nzinga, Ada Pinkston, Beverly Price, Faith Ringgold, Noreen Smith, Darlene R. Taylor, Jessica Valoris, Savannah Wood and Alisha B. Wormsley.

An opening reception takes place from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on the first day. Reservations are requested. The exhibition continues through next January and is free.

The same day, groundbreaking Black gymnast Racine Smith Williams will talk about her life and experiences at the Museum of Historic Annapolis.

“Follow the Drinking Gourd,” a 2019 weaving by Fabiola Jean-Louis, will be on display at the Banneker-Douglass-Tubman Museum as part of the “She Speaks” exhibit. (Courtesy of the artist and Galerie Myrtis)

Her talk is part of a daylong program, featuring living historians performing as Marita Carroll, a leader of Annapolis color line protests in the 1960s, and Martin Luther King Jr.

Historic Annapolis has launched a guided tour for Black History Month, “Race and Rights.” It is offered at the museum at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Admission to the museum is $7.

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman will leave office in December, and the annual “Few of the Many” awards will recognize members of the Black community who contributed to his two terms in office.

More than a dozen people will be recognized, including Police Chief Amal E. Awad, schools Superintendent Mark T. Bedell and Alderwoman Diesha Contee.

The awards ceremony takes place from 6-8 p.m. at Maryland Hall. Admission is free, but registration is required.

Although the Naval Academy no longer formally recognizes the month, its Gospel Choir will perform at 7 p.m. Feb. 27 at Mahan Hall.

Traditionally listed as a Black History Month event, it has been rebranded as a “winter concert.” Tickets are $20 plus taxes and fees for adults.

Here are other great things to do in the coming week.

Speak up

7 p.m. Friday

It’s open mic night at the Moyer Recreation Center.

“Speak Your Vibe” offers three hours of poetry, music, comedy and spoken word. The audience is encouraged to cheer for their favorites.

It’s free to register for a spot at the microphone or just to watch, but registration on the city Recreation & Parks website is required.

Cold classical

7:30 p.m. Friday

Grammy-winning soprano Christine Goerke joins the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra for a performance this weekend. (Annapolis Symphony Orchestra)

Soprano Christine Goerke joins the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra for a performance of Claude Debussy’s “Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun” at Maryland Hall.

“Legends” is the third entry in the orchestra’s 2025-26 Signature Series. It also features Richard Strauss’ “Four Last Songs” and “Don Juan.” The performance wraps up with Aaron Copland’s “Billy the Kid” suite.

The performance repeats at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Maryland Hall and 3 p.m. Sunday at The Music Center at Strathmore in Bethesda.

Tickets are $25-$110, with discounts for students, active-duty military and first responders. Tickets for the performance in Bethesda must be purchased at strathmore.org.

Dance at the Rams Head

8 p.m. Friday

Rams Head is clearing space for dancing with local and regional music.

Annapolis-area favorite Sweet Leda and Lower Case Blues from Rehoboth, Delaware, will each perform a set Friday and then join forces for a final combo. Tickets are $35-$45, plus taxes and fees.

At 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Go-Go arrives from D.C. with The Chuck Brown Band. Tickets are $30-$50, plus taxes and fees.

By Sunday, the dance floor will be gone to make way for a matinee concert.

New old stuff

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday

Naptown Flea and Vinyl Market is in the Bowen Theatre on Sunday at Maryland Hall. (Courtesy of Declan Levery)

Thirty vendors of vintage goods and vinyl will get together inside Maryland Hall.

The sale, put on by Naptown Flea and Naptown Vinyl & Vintage, will be staged in the Bowen Theatre and include music and a food truck. It is dubbed “Annapolis Idiot,” and the flyer for the event is a play on the 2004 Green Day album “American Idiot.”

Admission is free, with purchases priced individually.

In-person digital

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday

Digital Explorations, a new exhibit at the Maryland Federation of Art Circle Gallery, runs through February.

The show features original 2D and 3D art produced using software and technology.

The exhibit is free.

Soviet sci-fi

7 p.m. Wednesday

The Maryland Hall A/V Club will screen the 1979 Soviet film “Stalker.”

A science-fiction tale directed by Andrei Tarkovsky, the movie is about a guide in a post-apocalyptic wasteland who leads clients to a room where their innermost desires are met.

The screening in the Media Arts Hub is free.