Snow may be heading our way, but until it touches the ground, there are plenty of reasons to get out of the house.

Here are seven things to do in Howard County for the week ending Wednesday Jan. 28.

Tarot Night

5-9 p.m. Friday

Whether you’ve had a tarot card reading before or want to journey into these uncharted waters, head over to Backwater Books on Friday night. Seer Rissa Miller will be reading cards all night long. Each walk-in reading costs $25.

Winter farmers market

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday

Ever go to a farmers market inside of a greenhouse? Well, come this Saturday so you can say you did! Shop around for local food, handmade goods and farm products at the Mary’s Land Farm greenhouse. Little shoppers are also welcomed, with indoor and outdoor play areas to let children run free as the adults go shopping.

Corvid Conundrum

1-2:30 p.m. Saturday

Do you know the difference between crows and ravens? Learn how to spot the difference at the Howard County Conservancy on Saturday afternoon. After learning about the lives of corvids, take a 1-mile hike in Patapsco Valley State Park to try out your newfound identification skills.

Saturday’s program is recommended for adults. Registration is $5. Space is limited so register in advance.

Moss wall art class

1-3 p.m. Saturday

Cultivate Garden & Goods’ latest class is all about moss wall art. Ari, houseplant expert and the manager of Cultivate, will lead the class. All instructions and materials will be provided.

The class costs $50. Anyone age 12 and older may attend, but if a child under 18 is being dropped off, a waiver needs to be signed. Please email laurensgardens@gmail.com.

Children’s author talk and book signing

3-4:30 p.m. Sunday

Three middle-grade authors — typically books for readers ages 8 to 12 — are gathering at Queen Takes Book this weekend. Author Cordelia Jensen will talk about her new book “Lilac and the Switchback,” and be joined by fellow authors Laura Shovan and Naomi Milliner. Sunday’s book talk and signing event is perfect for readers who are 8 or older.

Ice skating at Color Burst Park

4-9 p.m. Monday

Bundle up, grab your skates and head over to the ice rink at Color Burst Park. Each skating session lasts for 75 minutes. January’s theme nights at the rink include 50% off for first responders, teachers and military personnel every Monday night. Use the code THANKYOU50 when purchasing tickets.

Dinner with Spider-Man

4-8 p.m. Wednesday

“Can he swing from a thread? / Take a look, overhead!” Spider-Man is swinging into Uno Pizzeria & Grill in Ellicott City on Wednesday. Enjoy Chicago- or Detroit-style pizza and keep an eye out for the superhero!