Thanksgiving is over, regardless of whether you still have turkey in the fridge.

With the holiday season in full swing, there are plenty of festivities to get you in the mood. Here are seven things to do in Howard County through Wednesday.

Make your own ornament

1-3 p.m. Thursday

Calling all crafters! Howard County Recreation & Parks is hosting a handmade ornament workshop at Bain 50+ Fitness Center. Hang one on your tree at home, or give it to a loved one. Registration is $10.

Merriweather District holiday market

5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday

This three-day holiday market that begins Friday offers goods from local artisans, along with caroling, seasonal drinks and firepits. Come for the shopping; stay for the wintry vibes.

Historic organ recital

3:30-5 p.m. Friday

Head to the Museum of Howard County History in Old Ellicott City for a performance by Nelda Clelland on the historic A.B. Felgemacher organ. Tickets are $20.

Tree lighting in Old Ellicott City

5:15 p.m. Friday

The Ellicott City Partnership’s annual tree lighting takes place at Tiber Park, with performances by Howard County student choirs, remarks from County Executive Calvin Ball and the tree lighting at 6 p.m.

‘Santa Heim, Merryland’ walking tour

1-2:30 p.m. Sunday

From 1948-51, the cotton mill town of Savage would transform into a year-round Christmas village called Santa Heim. Although the gimmick didn’t stand the test of time, you can revisit this era with a free one-mile walking tour centered on its history.

Handel’s ‘Messiah’ performance

6:30 p.m. Sunday

Head to the Jim Rouse Theatre at Wilde Lake to hear selections from Handel’s famous oratorio performed by Columbia Pro Cantare. Tickets are $25 for adults, with discounts for kids, students and seniors. A pre-concert lecture begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by the performance at 7:30 p.m.

Dog night at Symphony of Lights

5:30-8 p.m. Monday

Merriweather Post Pavilion’s annual holiday display is usually just for the hoomans. But, for one very special night, leashed doggos can enjoy the twinkling lights as well. Costumes are encouraged. Tickets are $15, with a portion of money raised going to the Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center.