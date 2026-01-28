Are you going crazy after being snowed and iced in? Snowstorm cabin fever reaching its peak?

Given that we’ve all been inside the past several days, we did our best to scrounge up events around Baltimore County designed to get you out of the house but also away from the cold.

Winter trucks and tunes

Saturday, Noon-5 p.m.

In the mood for good food and some live tunes? Boordy Vineyards has both paired with a glass of your favorite red or white for a relaxing Saturday afternoon at 12820 Long Green Pike in Hydes.

Burrow in with a new book

Saturday, 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Have you torn through your latest paperback and in need of another? Maybe you’ve hit a reading slump and are looking for some inspiration to get back into it? You can find all the books you’re looking for and more at Catonsville Peace a Pizza on 15 Mellor Ave. in Catonsville, hosted by Growing Minds Bookstore and Plot Twist — a company that makes literary-inspired craft mocktails.

‘I suggest it was Mr. Plum in the living room with the knife!’

Saturday, 6:30-9 p.m.

Looking to spice up date night with a dash of mystery? The Murder Mystery Company has you covered. Who will be this month’s killer? Could it be you? Buy your tickets for this evening of whodunit that will be held at The Olive Garden on 705 North Hammonds Ferry Road in Linthicum Heights. Tickets are $69 plus fees.

Beach-country band in Towson

Saturday, 7-10 p.m.

Wish you were barefoot in the sand — piña colada in hand? Well, Chris Diller does, too. And the self-described “beach-country songwriter” is bringing his surfing energy and guitar-licks to The Recher at 512 York Road in Towson on Saturday night for a coastal concert full of Americana soul on a cold winter’s night. Tickets are $10.

Bach in Baltimore County

Sunday, 4-5:30 p.m.

Fans of classical can catch an inspiring version of Bach’s beloved Cantata 140, “Wachet auf!” this weekend at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church on 3604 Chatham Road in Catonsville. You can purchase tickets for $33 for an afternoon of “rich harmonies, brilliant solos and uplifting music.”

St. Paddy’s Day prep!

Monday, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Before we know it, St. Patrick’s Day will be around the corner, in fact, it’s practically March already and what better way to celebrate this year than by learning how to Irish dance? The Baltimore County Arts Guild is hosting lessons at the Catonsville Clubhouse on 10 St. Timothy Lane in Catonsville for $5 a pop. Join the fray for some good-natured cheer and beginner-friendly dance moves.