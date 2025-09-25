With a new artistic director, Compass Rose Theater starts its season at Maryland Hall with the musical “Annie.”

The musical story of a plucky orphan and her industrialist father figure stars Jules Kanarek as Annie and James M. Toler as Oliver Warbucks.

Other cast members include Hayley Adler as Miss Hannigan, Taryn Murphy as Grace Farrell, and Tyler M. White and Tori Farnsworth as Rooster and Lily.

The play runs through Oct. 19, with shows at 8 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday, plus 2 p.m Saturday and Sunday matinees. Tickets are $15-$55 plus taxes and fees.

In June, the company appointed Madeline Austin as artistic director, replacing founder Lucinda Merry-Browne. Austin has over 20 years of experience in theater, including as a director, producer, educator and actor.

Here are some other great things to do through Oct. 1.

Lost and found

7:30 p.m. Friday

Live Arts Maryland begins its choral season with a performance of the Broadway musical, “Brigadoon.”

“The Heather on the Hill” and “Almost Like Being In Love” are some of the best known songs from the Lerner and Lowe story of two lost American tourists who stumble into a magical Scottish village that appears once every 100 years.

Soloists Emily Casey as Fiona, Mike Schwitter as Tommy and Ella Green as Meg will perform with the choir.

The performance repeats at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $40-$60 with discounts for students and others available.

The Anne Arundel County Literacy Council Book Fair returns to the Annapolis Mall on Saturday.

On the shelf

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday

The Anne Arundel County Literacy Council will host its annual book fair outside the library at Annapolis Mall.

The fair will feature thousands of used books, including children’s books, cookbooks, bestsellers, romance novels, memoirs, mysteries, thrillers, historical fiction and more.

Books will be priced at $2 for hardbacks and $1 for paperbacks, with tote bags and other items available for sale. Entertainment is planned during the sale inside the library.

Proceeds will support the council’s free adult tutoring programs in Anne Arundel County.

Intimate jazz

7-9 p.m. Sunday

Sharon Sable and Joe Holt, who collaborated on The Blossom Dearie Project, a celebration of the late jazz vocalist, will perform “We’ll Take Manhattan” in the small concert room at 49 West Coffee House.

The piano and vocals duet’s performance is part of the Elana Byrd jazz series. Tickets are $25 at the door. Call for reservations, 410-626-9796.

Musicians benefit

7 p.m. Monday

Annapolis musicians will put their spin on hits by female singers of the 1980s in “80s Ladies” at Rams Head on Stage.

AMFM, the Annapolis Musicians Fund for Musicians, provides relief for local musicians unable to work because of illness or injury, as well as scholarships for students.

Tickets to the benefit performance are $35, plus taxes and fees.

Tuesday

Virtual event

It’s the final day of Celebrate 250, a virtual event celebrating the nation’s birth on the Maryland Federation online gallery.

Cello solo

7 p.m. Wednesday

Cellist Francisco Vila will perform Bach’s “Cello Suites” in a performance at Maryland Hall.

The Ecuadorian soloist’s concert is part of the Maryland Hall Presents series and comes as he releases a new recording of the suites on the Inspira Music label.

Tickets are $15.