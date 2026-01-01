The first weekend of the year tends to feel slow — as if Baltimore’s events calendar is still shaking off the holiday hangover like the rest of us.

While things will pick up in the coming weeks, all hope isn’t lost in the immediate future: Check out these concerts, kid-friendly craft workshops and other events in the city this weekend.

Thursday, Jan. 1

Resolution Run

Whether you’re jumpstarting on health goals or simply want to kick 2026 off on the right foot, this annual 5K and 1-mile walk at Patterson Park will get you on the move. The event raises money for Earl’s Place, the transitional housing program for men in Baltimore who are recovering from substance abuse and lack of housing.

Time: Packet pick-up starts at noon; the 5K begins at 2 p.m.

Price: $17.48-$49.43

Location: Patterson Park (2601 E. Baltimore St.)

Family friendly? Yes

‘Stop Making Sense’

Director Jonathan Demme’s 1984 Talking Heads concert documentary pulls off so many unexpected tricks — No interviews! Barely show the crowd! Frontman David Byrne’s huge suit! — it’s no wonder music critic Robert Christgau called it “the finest concert film I’ve ever seen.”

The Charles Theatre is offering a single screening on New Year’s Day — see it ahead of Byrne’s return to Baltimore at the Hippodrome Theatre in May.

Time: 9 p.m.

Price: $10

Location: The Charles Theatre (1711 N. Charles St.)

Family friendly? It’s rated PG.

New Year’s Day Chamber Music Concert

The First Chair players of the Bach in Baltimore Orchestra will celebrate 2026’s arrival with a program filled with soaring compositions by Bach, Handel, Vivaldi and other greats.

Time: 4 p.m.

Price: $10-$37

Location: St. David’s Church (4700 Roland Ave.)

Family friendly? Yes; kids under 13 are free.

Friday, Jan. 2

‘Distant Worlds: Music from “Final Fantasy”’

A full orchestra and chorus, led by veteran conductor Arnie Roth, will bring the legendary role-playing games “Final Fantasy XVI and XIV” to life at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall. High-definition videos from the games will complement the performance.

Time: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Price: $49-$83

Location: Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (1212 Cathedral St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Mike LeDonne Groover Quartet

Enjoy a weekend of live piano-driven jazz at Keystone Korner Baltimore with organist Mike LeDonne and his band of veteran musicians, including Ralph Moore (tenor saxophone), Dave Stryker (guitar) and Kenny Washington (drummer).

Time: 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 5 p.m. Sunday

Price: $17.05-$49.16

Location: Keystone Korner Baltimore (1350 Lancaster St.)

Family friendly? Yes; 21-plus to sit at the bar

Arteasy Winter Break Camp

Attention, young artists and crafters: This one-day winter art camp at Arteasy Studio invites kids, ages 5-10, to experiment with different art techniques and materials — all while having fun, interacting with peers and maybe making a bit of a mess.

Union Collective’s FutureMakers will also host this weekend Maker Breaks, kid-friendly lab sessions where children, ages 5-7, can try out playful engineering kits.

Time: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Price: $80

Location: Arteasy Studio (1539 Light St.)

Family friendly? Yes, this program is for ages 5-10. Please pack lunch, snacks and water.

Saturday, Jan. 3

Daphne Eckman

The Annapolis indie-folker will debut new songs at her headlining Ottobar show. Expect them to sound “sad and fed up and angry and cathartic [—] all trademark daphne emotions,” Daphne Eckman wrote on Instagram. Baltimore-via-Ohio singer-songwriter VIAA, who dropped the auspicious, self-produced EP “Feels Good in the Shade” earlier this week, opens.

Time: 8 p.m.

Price: $26.31

Location: The Ottobar (2549 N. Howard St.)

Family friendly? All ages

B’more Yoyo Club and Juggling Jam

This meet-up of yo-yo and juggling fans invites participants of all backgrounds and expertise levels to come play and socialize on the first Saturday of each month at Creative Alliance’s Creativity Center in Highlandtown.

Time: 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Price: $5-$15 suggested donation

Location: Creative Alliance’s Creativity Center (3137 Eastern Ave.)

Family friendly? Recommended for ages 8-plus

Yellow Arrow Writers-in-Residence

Since 2019, the Baltimore nonprofit Yellow Arrow Publishing’s annual residency program has supported and promoted local women-identifying writers. On Saturday, its 2025 cohort — Mali Collins, Hannah Fenster and Lillian Deja Snortland — will present readings at Bird in Hand Coffee & Books.

Time: 6-7:30 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Bird in Hand Coffee & Books (11 E. 33rd St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Metroschock

Looking for a dance floor to burn a few extra holiday calories? We can always count on Metroschock, the city’s longest-running dark dance party. Expect goth, industrial, synthwave and other danceable moody tunes played by resident DJs Neska, Nicholai and Angel.

Time: 9 p.m.

Price: $15.45

Location: Metro Baltimore (1700 N. Charles St.)

Family friendly? 21-plus

Sunday, Jan. 4

Collage Party

In 2025, arts writer, editor and curator Teri Henderson put her stamp on Baltimore’s thriving arts scene, co-curating both Artscape’s well-received Scout Art Fair and the “Layers: The Art of Contemporary Collage” exhibit at the Maryland Institute College of Art. Henderson isn’t wasting any time in 2026, hosting this casual crafts party at Peabody Heights Brewery on Sunday. Make a collage or just come hang out and dance to Jayswann’s DJ set.

Time: 1-3 p.m.

Price: $23.18 (includes art supplies)

Location: Peabody Heights Brewery (401 E. 30th St.)

Family friendly? Kids are allowed at the brewery, though this is more geared toward adults.