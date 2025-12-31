Looking for somewhere to ring in 2026, Baltimore County?

Whether you’re itching to party, eager to kickstart a new hobby or want to plop on the couch — and pay homage to Rob Reiner by watching an out-of-breath Billy Crystal’s Harry profess his love to Meg Ryan’s wide-eyed Sally — we’ve got you covered.

Charm City Countdown

Wednesday, 9 p.m. — 2 p.m.

If the open bar, buffets, live bands and a Studio 54-themed evening don’t capture your attention, fear not! This year’s Charm City Countdown also includes 17 party zones — each decked out in 1977 nightclub glamour! You can still purchase tickets and join the festivities at the Hilton BWI Airport Hotel at 1739 Nursery Road in Linthicum Heights.

40 Years of Santoni’s

Thursday, 6 a.m. — 7 p.m.

Since 1986, the Santoni family has been crafting delicious food and drink and operating its marketplace on the outskirts of Reisterstown on 4854 Butler Road in Glyndon. Help them celebrate 40 years as a Baltimore County staple with special weekly deals, throwback prices, gift baskets and indoor parties!

‘Don’t make me sing!’

Thursday, 7 p.m. — 9 p.m.

Calling ladies of all ages! The Dundalk Chorus is more than just an a capella ensemble — it’s a community of musically inclined, like-minded women who are always looking for new members. Join a rehearsal this week at the Inverness Presbyterian Church at 7909 Wise Ave. in Baltimore.

Planes, Trains and Holidays?

Friday, 11 a.m. — 4 p.m.

For only $3, drop by the Maryland Aerospace Heritage Center for the annual Holiday Plane & Train Garden in Middle River on 2323 Eastern Blvd. This year’s garden will feature buildings from Disney World and other local fan favorites!

2026 Vision Board

Saturday, 1 p.m. — 3:30 p.m.

Manor Mill is kicking off 2026 with a custom collage! Join Baltimore artist Ali Solonche to set your intentions for the next 12 months with upcycled magazines and some sparkle, and you’ll end class with a framed, 8x10 New Year’s resolution! Purchase tickets online and meet at 2029 Monkton Road in Monkton.

I spy ... a bird in Loch Raven.

Sunday, 9 a.m. — noon

Join the Natural History Society of Maryland and hit the trails at Loch Raven for a morning of hiking and birding. If luck has it, you’ll be able to see avian friends of all kinds: from juncos in the forest to eagles soaring above to the fancy ducks floating in the icy water, like the hooded mergansers or buffleheads.

Cabin Fever

Monday, 10 a.m. — noon

The Fire Museum of Maryland is beckoning all weary parents, guardians and caregivers: bring your babies and toddlers for a dose of fire-themed fun during the museum’s “Cabin Fever Mondays” at 1301 York Road in Lutherville. Monday’s event kicks off two months of playtime — free for kids — every week!