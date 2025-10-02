When the Annapolis boat shows are in town, it can seem as if there’s nothing else going on.

That’s far from true. There are music, theater and dance.

But the Annapolis Powerboat and the Annapolis Sailboat shows — back-to-back long weekends of in-water commerce and dreaming now in their sixth decade — define the city in the fall.

Every year, City Dock is turned into a marina and fairground, filled with boats for sale, equipment and educational programs on everything from buying to selling and, well, boating.

There’s always something new, and this year is no different.

The layout of the show is different, to accommodate ongoing work to redevelop City Dock. This is the first year that the Naval Academy will lend one of its midshipman training vessels for the show, a Yard Patrol Craft.

It’s not for sale but will be open for tours.

The longtime lore of the show has been that buyers tend to follow the boat show circuit, window-shopping for an expensive luxury. Because it is one of the last in-water shows on the East Coast, closing the deal is a big feature of the four October days at City Dock.

Although the prices and styles of boats range widely, some of the most expensive include the Italian-made Lancia Aprea 52 at $1.1 million and the Absolute 58 Navetta at up to $1.8 million.

Electric boats continue to expand their presence, with the first electric personal watercraft on display this year. The Taiga Orca is a Canadian import that runs about $20,000.

There are cheaper options — BoatShowBrew from Pherm Brewing will be on sale — and free seminars and events are included with the price of admission.

General admission runs from 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Preview day admission is 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Tickets start at $32, with discounts for children and military personnel. They can be purchased online or at the show, although there are no in-person sales Sunday.

Work begins Sunday night to move out the powerboats and bring in the sailboats, which have their own show Oct. 9-12.

Believe it or not, there are other great things to do through Oct. 8. Here are some of them.

Stephanie Greenwood plays Gwendolen and Joe Staton plays Jack Worthing in the Classic Theatre of Maryland’s fall production of “The Importance of Being Earnest.” (Sally Boyett)

Being Earnest

7:30 p.m. Thursday

Oscar Wilde opens the fall season at Classic Theatre of Maryland with a new staging of “The Importance of Being Earnest.”

Perhaps the Irish writer’s most famous work, the comedy follows two young men who create fake identities named “Ernest” to foolishly pursue women.

The show runs through Oct. 19, with performances at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Wednesday performances are an expansion of the calendar for Classic Theatre of Maryland, already the busiest stage company in Annapolis.

Artistic Director Sally Boyett said the extra performance makes the most of the work that goes into each production and widens the audience.

“This adjustment allows us to better serve our patrons by offering more flexibility in scheduling, especially for visitors coming from outside Annapolis and for local guests whose weekends fill quickly,” she said.

The company is also expanding the cabaret schedule at its West Street theater. The monthly shows feature song and dance on changing musical themes.

Tickets for “Earnest” are $61-$89.

Navy vs. Air Force

Noon Saturday

Navy is enjoying a great 4-0 start to its football season.

Coming off a 21-13 win over Rice last week, it faces Air Force in the first game of the round-robin competition among service academies, the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy.

The Naval Academy is the current trophy holder, and a win over Air Force (1-3) would set up another decisive game with Army (1-3).

The game is at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, with tickets ranging from $40-$80. The game will be streamed live on Fubo, Paramount+ and YouTube.

Man with a guitar

7:30 p.m. Saturday

Grammy-nominated guitarist Julian Lage brings his 10th-anniversary tour to Maryland Hall.

Lage will mix music from his 2015 solo album, “World’s Fair,” with more recent music, including works from his 2024 album, “Speak to Me.”

Tickets are $16-$66, including a $1 fee to the hunger relief nonprofit World Central Kitchen.

Cycle around

7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sunday

The Lifeline 100 has become the biggest event of the bicycling season in Anne Arundel County.

It offers 100- and 65-mile scenic routes, 30- and 15-mile routes on flat, paved trails and a free Children’s Bike Rodeo for ages 4-10.

Put on by Bicycle Advocates for Annapolis and Anne Arundel County, the event has raised more than $400,000 for nonprofits, including Anne Arundel Crisis Response System, Anne Arundel County Food Bank and Friends of Anne Arundel County Trails.

All rides center on Kinder Farm Park in Millersville, with the longest routes starting at 7 a.m. The Kids Rodeo runs from 1-3 p.m.

Registration for all events is required and is limited to the first 1,000 riders. Tickets are $45-$75.

Do-si-do

4-6 p.m. Sunday

The Annapolis Art in Public Places Commission hosts an all-ages barn dance at the ArtFarm studios on Chinquapin Round Road.

Expert caller Janine Smith will lead the dances, backed by Leah Weiss on fiddle, Dwight Winston on banjo, Gary Wright on guitar and Ann Porcella on upright bass.

No experience needed, with lessons provided on request. Free.

Midweek bluegrass

5:30-8 p.m. Wednesday

The Black-Eyed Suzies are an all-female bluegrass band based in Annapolis and Philadelphia.

Led by fiddle player Sarah Larsen, the Suzies will be at Historic Londontowne and Gardens in Edgewater for a Garden Ramble. The gates on the woodland garden open at 5:30, with music starting on the stage at 6:15 p.m.

Tickets are $41, with a $10 discount for members of the historic site on the South River.