The calendar has turned over to October and festivals across Montgomery County are bountiful — even if the weather has yet to feel like fall.

Art in the country

Oct. 3-5

Countryside Artisans, a collective of local makers across Montgomery, Howard and Frederick counties, hosts customers over three weekends a year to shop in and tour their rural workshops. Montgomery’s artists include Sugarloaf Studio in Barnesville and Sugarloaf Quilting in Poolesville.

Admission is free.

Taste of Bethesda

Oct. 4, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

The 33rd annual food festival highlights restaurants including Ruta and Q by Peter Chang, as well as drinks from BabyCat Brewery. (The Banner is a sponsor of the festival and some of the staff will be present.)

Admission is free.

Out on the farm

Oct. 4, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Agricultural History Farm Park in Derwood is inviting folks of all ages for activities such as candle dipping, tinsmithing and scarecrow building. You can also take a hayride and watch live sheepherding demonstrations and Latin line dancing.

Admission is $20 per car and cash only.

Dance through the day

Oct. 5, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Germantown October Fest at BlackRock Center for the Arts kicks off with a spooky dance party, where the winner will be crowned as parade marshal, and winds down with traditional German dancers.

Admission is free.

Take it to the streets

Oct. 5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Takoma Park Street Festival takes over Carroll Avenue this year with more than 185 vendors and performances from 18 local musicians. Visitors can grab bites from vendors including Soko Butcher.

Admission is free.

Piketoberfest

Oct. 5, noon-4 p.m.

A market for crafts and goods will pop up at North Bethesda’s Pike & Rose alongside live music, games and activities for kids.

Admission is free.

Watch people watch birds

Oct. 5, 2 p.m.

Local filmmaker Cintia Cabib made a short documentary, “Bird Walk,” which chronicles how a group of local bird enthusiasts preserved and transformed RedGate Park after its past life as a golf course. Cabib will screen her movie at Rockville Memorial Library.

Admission is free.