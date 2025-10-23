Hank Azaria has spent nearly four decades finding his voice.

You know how he sounds far more than you know his face. The prolific comedic actor has lent his vocal range most notably to various residents of Springfield, such as bartender Moe Szyslak and police chief Clancy Wiggum, in “The Simpsons.”

But his latest role required a full-body immersion into a real man, who had become an outsize figure in Azaria’s own life: Bruce Springsteen.

Azaria, 61, remembers the exact spot at his summer camp in the Pocono Mountains where he first heard the Boss’s “Thunder Road” from the 1975 album “Born to Run.” He was immediately hooked.

“It was 1976, I’m 12, I even remember where I was sitting by the tennis courts in the grass with my buddy,” Azaria said. “I said, ‘What is that?’ He said, ‘What do you mean, what is that? That’s Bruce Springsteen.’ I said, ‘Who’s Bruce Springsteen?’ He’s like, ‘Are you crazy?’

“Either that day or very soon after I listened to the entire album and became enamored of that album and Bruce.”

He’s taken his impression of the artist on the road; Hank Azaria and the EZ Street Band perform faithful covers of Springsteen’s greatest hits. The group will perform Friday at Montgomery College’s Robert E. Parilla Performing Arts Center in Rockville and Saturday at Ocean City’s Sunfest.

It took a while to hone the Boss’s singing voice, Azaria said. But Springsteen is one of Azaria’s longest-standing voices.

“Well, I’ve been talking like Bruce since I was a teenager ’cause I imitated all my heroes growing up,” Azaria said, launching immediately into a Springsteen impression on a call with The Banner before shedding it. “I approached it as I would approach any mimicry, which I’ve done all of my life, which is just listening to playback of myself over and over again and trying to refine the impression.

“It’s a little different in this because I had to kind of learn to sing properly at the same time. And especially sing like Bruce because that gravel can destroy your vocal cords and almost did for a little while.”

This endeavor started just around Azaria’s 60th birthday party last April. He invited a bunch of his friends to a concert venue in New York and surprised them all by stepping out onstage and performing a litany of Springsteen’s greatest hits, from “Dancing in the Dark” to “Prove It All Night.”

But there were a couple of key songs that made things click, including “She’s the One” and “Backstreets” off Azaria’s gateway Springsteen album, “Born to Run.”

“They go from high to low and they’re very arhythmic in places. There’s a wide range of Bruce vocals in them and sort of once I cracked those, they were like the Rosetta stone of the whole thing and I sort of found myself able to take on any Bruce song,” Azaria said from his New York City home.

That birthday performance went well enough for Azaria to take the show on the road. The group has seven shows booked through March in the Northeast, Colorado and Illinois beyond this weekend in Maryland. He’s still crafting some adds to the band’s set list.

“The Rising,” Springsteen’s post-9/11 anthem, has been a band favorite and might make its debut soon. They’ve rehearsed “The River,” but it’s likely “too dour,” Azaria said, to make it onstage. And the band has been booked for some national television appearances around Christmas, so Azaria just this week was covering Springsteen’s cover of “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town” — yes, it will include the jokey, memorable opening riff about rehearsing real hard for Santa.

Azaria wants to keep doing this awhile. Not only because he enjoys it, but because of how much Springsteen has meant to his life and relationship to his home and father, among other things.

“I love it,” Azaria said. “I’m passionate about making us the best Springsteen tribute band there ever was. I’m obsessed with re-creating Bruce’s sound.”