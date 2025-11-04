DJs and rap artists delivered a haunting performance in the historic Bethesda Theater this Halloween. The live-music event featured Atlanta-based Awful Records founder and recording artist Father, with Chicago native Adamn Killa co-headlining.

Their Ball-O-Ween/Baddie-Ween spectacle, in addition to the music, included a costume party and a spooky selection of “Bytes From the Crypt,” including Southern fried chicken wings and Cajun crab. The headlining duo teamed up with two MCs for the event — Beloved and Ilychino — who guided the crowd through DJ sets from Dylan Ali, Styles Bond, Tyra the Zombie and Stardust.

The Bethesda audience greeted Adamn Killa with loud roars, lustful fan signs and renditions of his signature dance move. The rap artist has generated buzz for an ongoing series of TikTok videos in which he travels across the United States to heckle the National Guard, city police and other federal agents the Trump administration has sent to Democratic-led cities.

It was Father’s first show at the Bethesda Theater, which, along with other Montgomery County venues, has a history of welcoming touring artists, especially acts from hip-hop hot spot Atlanta.

Father is known for his hypnotic breakout single “Look at Wrist” featuring iLoveMakonnen, which is currently approaching 10 million views on YouTube, and “Patricide,” an album he released this summer. The audience of the sold-out show — about 500 people — erupted when they first heard the bass line of the song, and danced and chanted along with Father.

Father has more than 260,000 monthly listeners on Spotify and 175,000 followers on SoundCloud.

The costumed crowd dances during the Halloween set, Father’s first show at the Bethesda Theater. (Rondez Green/The Banner)

His eclectic, international palette for music is succinctly showcased in the “Sounds of Patricide” playlist found on his YouTube channel— a 25-song compilation. This archive of music ranges from hip-hop to alternative rock, and weaves together dreamy, debaucherous and rebellious threads of the punchy 22-minute studio album.

The Bethesda Theater in 2023 hosted “Bring ‘Em Out” rapper T.I. and his HaHa Mafia comedy troupe. In recent years, The Fillmore Silver Spring has welcomed acts like Offset (formerly of Migos) and Kenny Mason, as well as J.I.D. and Smino for a sold-out joint tour stop.