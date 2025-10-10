The temporary white tent is coming down and a new band shell is going up at Columbia’s Lake Kittamaqundi.

State and local leaders broke ground this week on the $1 million project at the lakefront, where the Columbia Association has for years staged free concerts and other entertainment for the public. Howard County’s state delegation helped secure a $750,000 bond to fund the project with Columbia Association picking up the rest of the tab.

Construction is slated to begin in November in time to complete the band shell by late spring 2026.

“This bandshell represents the power of partnership — CA and the State working together — to enhance not just Columbia, but the entire region,” said Jeremy Scharfenberg, Columbia Association vice president of community operations, in a statement. “With this new bandshell, the Lakefront will realize its full potential as a place for performances, community gatherings and shared experiences.”

The lakefront has long served as a hub for entertainment and community events downtown. Each year, Columbia stages more than 60 free events for the public, which are also accessible remotely thanks to a livestream on the association’s website.

The bandshell is one of four projects underway around the lakefront in 2025. Officials also are dredging the lake, making improvements to the sewer system and installing a monument to veterans near the Whole Foods supermarket.

Columbia Association CEO Shawn MacInnes said the homeowners group is evaluating what facilities and amenities to build for the next generation of Columbians, he said in a statement.

“This bandshell is just the beginning,” he said.