In Maryland fashion circles, stylist and model agent Lana Rae has been known to capture the tastes of political types. After all, the state’s first family turned to the fashionista for sartorial guidance during their historic run to the governor’s mansion.

Little did Rae know that she would be connected to the international firestorm around the recent capture of Nicolás Maduro.

“Well this wasn’t on my bingo card for 2026,” Rae wrote on Facebook.

An unverified photo of the ousted Venezuelan president’s drip, a grey Nike Tech fleece tracksuit, went viral and reportedly almost instantly sold out. In a composite image shared online, the tracksuit-clad Maduro stands next to one of Rae’s models, Matt Bernadowski, who is featured in a stock photo wearing the same fit.

A screenshot of a post by U.S. President Donald Trump on his Truth Social account shows what he says is Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro aboard the USS Iwo Jima. (Truth Social via Getty Images)

“Nike tech kidnap drip,” Rae wrote.

One of her models sent her a screenshot of the image, which was shared by President Donald Trump on the social platform Truth Social. She soon discovered a slew of accounts with six- and seven-figure followings posted the image — quickly making it go viral.

Although there is some debate about the validity of the Maduro image, it hasn’t changed the fact that it has thrust Maryland’s fashion community into the international spotlight.

“The reaction has been interesting,” said Rae, who splits time between Maryland and Atlanta. She has seen theories online that the ensemble was planted or “sponsored,” and questions about whether Maduro was captured wearing the clothing orit was put on him by the U.S. government.

“For me, it was just another day in the office — one of many shoots that I book,” she said.

The photoshoot occurred Oct. 31, 2024, at the DTLR offices in Hanover. Rae has worked with the streetwear and sportswear retailer for the past 15 years. The company declined to comment for the story.

Model Matt Bernadowski at the "Swanky Experience" show in Washington, D.C., in 2025. (KLS Image Photography)

Until the recent viral moment, Bernadowski, 29, did not give a second thought about the shoot. (Fashion brands regularly shoot products months — or even years — before merchandise is available for sale to the public.)

“It’s been a blessing and a little overwhelming to see my face everywhere, but I know God’s hand is in everything,” he said, adding he was thankful for all the love and support.

The job was “just another shoot,” said Bernadowski, a Woodbridge, Virginia resident who frequently models throughout the region. He participated in the Baltimore Met Gala this past September.

“There wasn’t anything special about it,” he said. “I guess you never know when old shoots will surface.”

Correction: A caption in this story has been updated to correct the location of a fashion show.