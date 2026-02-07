Whether you have a rooting interest in Super Bowl 60 or you’re simply tuning in for the halftime show headlined by Bad Bunny, we can all agree — this Sunday is for good eats. Ultimately, what is a Super Bowl without a spread? Ahead of the big game, we’re here to offer some top takeout spots.

Wings:

iBar: 2118 Maryland Ave.

iBar in Baltimore’s Old Goucher neighborhood. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

Chicken wings have become the quintessential Super Bowl food; the National Chicken Council projected Americans will eat 1.48 billion chicken wings alone during Sunday’s game. In Baltimore, iBar wings remain the best in the city. This Old Goucher haunt on Maryland Avenue is most known for its “chef style” wings and calls itself the place with “Baltimore’s only authentic Buffalo wings.” At 10 pieces for $12.95 or 20 for $19.95, the deals are too good to pass up.

Pizza:

Ledo Pizza: 913 E. Fort Ave. (and multiple locations in the county)

Doppio Pasticceria: 300 W. 29th St.

The whole marinara pie at Doppio Pasticceria in the Remington neighborhood of Baltimore. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

Maryland is the eighth-most “pizza-hungry state” on Super Bowl Sunday, according to a data assessment by Delish. We recommend going with Ledo Pizza’s rectangular-shaped-and-cut pie, as it is the quintessential Maryland-style pizza. With several locations across the state, it’s an easy option for many readers. We also recommend Doppio Pasticceria, where the cheeseless pizza will change your life. The team’s chewy and bready naturally leavened rye sourdough crust will leave you happier than any traditional pizza crust.

Baltimore favorite:

Ekiben: 1622 Eastern Ave., 801 E. Fort Ave., 911 W. 36th St.

Ekiben’s Tofu Brah Bun has tofu, spicy peanut sauce, fresh herbs, roasted aromatics, and a slaw of mango, papaya and carrot. (Jerry Jackson/The Banner)

Carryout is where Ekiben shines. Often dubbed the best restaurant in the city, this fast-casual chain debuted a new fried rice addition to their famed bowls last fall, and their Neighborhood Bird reigns supreme with a thick piece of fried chicken served with their signature sauce, a mix of pickled vegetables, and herbs. For a veggie side, albeit deeply fried, be sure to place an order of their tofu nuggets, or try a newer menu item, ramen tempura broccoli, which Ekiben says tastes like “Shin Ramen and Hot Cheetos had a baby.”

Bread to accompany your dips, plus dessert:

Ovenbird Bakery: 300 S. Exeter St., 3925 Gough St., 711 W. 40th St.

Bread at Ovenbird Bakery’s Hampden outpost in The Rotunda. (Christina Tkacik/The Banner)

There’s a reason the best restaurants in the city offer Ovenbird Bakery’s Baltimore Sourdough to their diners. For a Super Bowl spread with crab dip, pick up a loaf or two from one of this bakery’s three locations across the city. The $8 sourdough is lightly tangy and showcases the bakery’s bird logo on the crust.

If you’re so inclined and want a sweet treat, the pastry case here features a slew of viennoiseries (French sweet pastries), chocolate “chirp” cookies, key lime bars, and cakes, including their signature Turkish Mosaic Cake, a cold, chocolaty treat with bits of vanilla tea biscuits.