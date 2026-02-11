A new eatery with plans to bring premium dining experiences is set to open in the historic Alex. Brown & Sons Co. Building.

The building at 135 E. Baltimore St. was the home of the country’s first investment bank. It has sat empty since 2024, when a previous restaurant operator vacated the space after only a few months and shuttered the business.

New owner Shanita Sampson said she isn’t intimidated by the legacy of the building or its size — a whopping 15,000 square feet. The stately architecture and artifacts left over from the early 20th century will add to the restaurant’s ambience, which Sampson described as “elevated social dining.” She explained that the concept is built around top-tier hospitality and specialized guest experiences that the business is not yet ready to reveal.

“They’re experiences we don’t necessarily see in Baltimore,” she said of the soon-to-open Fruition at 135th. “If you’re traveling to Baltimore, whether you’re here for social or business, you’re going to want to come to Fruition.”

The name emerged from the hard work that Sampson said she and her team did to bring their concept to life. Her 3-year-old group also opened an eatery in Northwest Baltimore called HomeSweetHome Café & Brunch, which Sampson said she’ll continue to operate as Fruition at 135th is readied for a soft opening in March. Her hospitality group saw the move downtown as an opportunity to expand in the area.

The Alex. Brown & Sons Co. Building, which survived Baltimore’s Great Fire of 1904, boasts Gilded Age architecture inside: marble columns, tufted couches and a Tiffany-style stained-glass dome.

The last eatery to occupy the landmark property, Zander’s, was the second to move into the building since it was renovated and repurposed into a restaurant space in 2019. Staff later told the Banner that its closure was the result of unpaid debts and a lack of foot traffic in the area.

Sampson spent the last year developing the space. The more than 5,000-square-foot main level will serve as the primary dining room and a secondary dining room will be dedicated to private events. An application filed for the eatery’s liquor license said the restaurant will have room for 150 diners and a menu that will include oysters, crab balls, fried catfish and lamb chops.

Seafood will anchor the restaurant, Sampson said. Surf and turf and a Fruition board of scallops, shrimp, corn kernels and fried potatoes will also be on the dinner menu.

Brunch service boasts a similar protein board, including lamb, steak and wings, as well as omelets and waffles, which will be available everyday until 4 p.m. The business plans to be open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., with dinner service starting around 2 p.m.

The restaurant is looking to hire up to 75 people, though Sampson said many positions are already filled. The team aims to further build the downtown business community, which has struggled with foot traffic and parking. Sampson said customers will be able to valet park at the restaurant or use a lot nearby.

“We’re bringing consultants on board to help,” she said. “I’m looking forward to being a part of activating the area.”