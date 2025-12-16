Kneads Bakeshop & Cafe, a Baltimore-based bakery with a large local following, plans to open its first Montgomery County location next year in Chevy Chase.

The family-owned bakery prides itself on artisanal baked goods made from scratch, including sourdough, bagels, doughnuts, cupcakes and cheesecakes. It also offers a wide variety of all-day breakfast, lunch and dessert options, which range from bagel sandwiches and pizzas to a steak frites sandwich and a boozy s’mores milkshake.

“As we researched locations in southern Maryland, we wanted to open in a strong mixed-use neighborhood, but also a very family-oriented residential community,” co-owner Kira Paterakis said in a statement Tuesday. “We look forward to breaking bread with our new friends in Chevy Chase.”

An exact open date has not yet been announced, but the current plan is to open in the second quarter of next year (which spans from April to June). Kneads will occupy the space that previously housed a Peet’s Coffee at 5400 Wisconsin Ave. in Chevy Chase, and will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day.

In moving to the greater D.C.-area, Kneads also plans on using the Chevy Chase location to expand to the wholesale market, supplying baked goods to restaurants, hotels and other DMV-based locations.