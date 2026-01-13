About halfway into January, New Year’s intentions often get abandoned (recent surveys have shown that 70% to 94% of Americans quit their resolutions after two weeks). It makes sense: The “you” you resolve to be during time off around the holiday season is easy to toss aside once real life starts to pick up again.

If your resolution to eat healthier is starting to feel unsustainable, we have just the restaurants to help you keep going.

“Healthy” is a term that means different things to different people. These 10 restaurants and cafés serve dishes that adhere to different nutrition focuses and dietary restrictions, but all offer tasty meals, drinks and snacks to help keep you on track, even when you don’t have the time to cook for yourself.

Rooted3

Location: 4916 Cordell Ave., Bethesda

To anyone who’s had (or wanted to try) L.A.-based Erehwon’s famous Hailey Bieber strawberry glaze skin smoothie, Rooted3’s Ode to LA/Strawberry Fields smoothie might be the closest thing Montgomery County has to offer. Everything on the menu, including bowls, wraps, avocado toasts and air-fried fries, is “100% organic,” gluten-free, plant-based and void of the top nine common allergens: milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, soybeans and sesame.

Rooted3 in Bethesda sells plant-based bowls such as the warm harvest bowl (pictured), along with wraps and elevated smoothies, including the Ode to LA/Strawberry Fields smoothie. (Hannah Yasharoff/The Banner)

True Food Kitchen

Locations: 221 Rio Blvd., Gaithersburg; 7100 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda

Founded by a Harvard Medical School and National Institute of Mental Health alum, True Food has a menu that focuses on simple ingredients that support an anti-inflammatory diet. Options include salads, bowls, pizza and burgers, with protein and calorie counts on the menu.

St. Veg

Location: Shady Grove Road, No. 14929-M, Rockville

Local produce is the basis of this vegan fast-casual spot, which boasts a menu cooked from scratch daily. St. Veg was founded by a Good Counsel High School alum, and the menu includes a wide variety of Asian and American-inspired dishes, all made with an emphasis on plant-based ingredients rather than more processed meat substitutes.

Seoul Food DC

Location: 7302 Carroll Ave., Takoma Park

Seoul Food DC specializes in flavor-packed, mostly vegan Korean food. Standout dishes include the broccoli and sweet potato japchae, which can be served with tofu or chicken, and an Instagram-worthy avocado salad atop a beet kimchi.

Dig Inn

Locations: 4733 Elm St., Bethesda; 1301 Wisconsin Ave. NW, Washington; 2050 M St. NW, Washington

Fast-casual bowls and salads are on the menu at Dig Inn (which changed its name to just “Dig” for a few years before returning to its original moniker). Full ingredient and nutrition lists are also available on Dig Inn’s website for those looking to hit certain macro or calorie counts. It offers family-style meals, which feed groups of four, with one protein choice, three sides and two sauces. (The fresh, vegan pesto should be sold by the bottle, if you ask us.)

The Healthy Hub

Location: 19942 Fisher Ave., Poolesville

Pair your New Year’s goal to eat better with a workout routine. Poolesville’s Healthy Hub, which sells protein shakes, smoothies and acai bowls, recently reopened in a new location next door to the 24-hour Anytime Fitness gym.

Springbone Kitchen

Location: 1426 Wisconsin Ave. NW, Washington

New York’s trendy bone broth café just arrived in the DMV with a spot that serves protein- and nutrient-packed broth in to-go coffee cups, along with a variety of balanced bowls that feature everything dietitians recommend: vegetables, protein, grains and healthy fats. The don’t-knock-it-till-you’ve-tried-it bone broth hot chocolate serves as a tasty sweet treat to round out a meal (or to add a little more protein and a unique spin on a coffee run).

Springbone Kitchen in Georgetown specializes in bone broth, well-balanced bowls and bone broth hot chocolate. (Hannah Yasharoff/The Banner)

Flower Child

Location: 10205 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda

There’s something on the menu for everyone at this spot, which has been a staple at the Wildwood Shopping Center since 2019. Choose among a number of globally inspired bowls, including the Mother Earth Bowl, chicken Yakisoba noodles and Mediterranean chicken kabob, wraps and salads, or build your own plate with your choice of protein and sides, including olive oil-roasted vegetables, gluten-free mac and cheese and red chile-glazed sweet potatoes.

Life Alive

Locations: 2301 M St. NW, Washington; 818 N. Quincy St., Arlington, VA

If you’re willing to travel just a bit outside Montgomery County lines, Life Alive Organic Cafe offers nutritious menu items for whatever you’re craving, from noodles and soup to grain bowls and smoothies. If you’re feeling adventurous this Dry January, you can even throw back a wheatgrass, turmeric or ginger wellness shot.

That Smoothie Place

Location: 9815 Main St No. 106, Damascus

There are myriad smoothie chains in Montgomery County if you’re looking to get a fruity fix. But Damascus’ That Smoothie Place offers a locally owned alternative with smoothies, smoothie bowls, salads and overnight oats for those looking to get a fiber-and-protein boost for breakfast.