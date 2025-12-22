I’m often reminded that it’s a lot easier to be a vegetarian these days than it was a decade or two ago.

Tons of restaurants now offer Beyond burgers and other plant-based protein, and Baltimore is no exception. Whether you’re a strict vegan or interested in meatless Mondays, there’s something in this city for you.

I’ve been a vegetarian since 2019, and I love scoping out new spots to try. So, while I stand behind this (long) list, it’s definitely not comprehensive.

Did I miss somewhere amazing? Leave a comment and let me know.

Just a ton of options

These restaurants aren’t specifically vegetarian, but their menus include some of the most robust plant-based options in the city. Don’t you just love an inclusive lineup?

Read More At this Owings Mills restaurant, latkes and matzoh ball soup get a foodie spin Dec 1, 2025

Nepenthe Brewing

3626 Falls Road, Baltimore

This brewery has a special vegan menu, which includes just about all the bar food you could ever want and then some. On the list: “killer tofu,” which is battered, fried and topped with nacho dust; vegan wings with a ton of sauce options; and sandwiches ranging from the drive-thru burger (Beyond patties stacked with classic toppings) to the crispy tofu banh mi (topped with a mushroom paté and sweet chili sauce) to the tempeh powerhouse (glazed in sesame ginger and loaded with veggies).

Golden West Cafe

1105 W. 36th St., Baltimore

Golden West comes strongly recommended by Baltimore Banner data reporter Sahana Jayaraman. You can even see how veg-friendly it is: About half the menu has a little leaf next to it. Some of the standouts include vegan beef taquitos and hot honey chicken and waffles.

Sahana’s recommendation: “The restaurant’s zucchini and brie pancakes, pairing scallions and honey butter with everyone’s favorite soft French cheese, are a uniquely delicious breakfast treat. A must-try for adventurous diners — they’re a little savory, a little sweet and entirely unforgettable.”

Underground Pizza

30 Market Place, Baltimore

Underground Pizza Baltimore. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

I’m kind of obsessed with Underground Pizza. It offers a host of toppings for any vegetarian bored of mushrooms, olives and peppers, including vegan sausage, pepperoni, chorizo and chicken. There are even plant-based cheeses for vegans. Also, the Maryland fried mushroom caps are a mouth-watering appetizer.

Mera Kitchen Collective

1301 N. Calvert St., Baltimore

Mera Kitchen Collective in Baltimore. (Ulysses Munoz/The Banner)

So many co-workers told me Mera Kitchen Collective had to be on this list. The community-style restaurant has a rotating menu, and the current one is rife with vegetarian options, including crispy cauliflower, tahini dips and falafel, a plantain and avocado bowl, and a torta with fried green tomatoes, black beans and cotija cheese.

For the vegans

There are crabs everywhere, but Baltimore can be a vegan city too, OK? In addition to the list below, I’ve also been urged to try My Mama’s Vegan (3433 Greenmount Ave.) and Liquid Earth (1626 Aliceanna St.), so I didn’t feel right publishing this list without them.

Refocused Vegan

429 N. Eutaw St.

Refocused Vegan offers a small but mighty menu that includes meat-free cheesesteaks, crab cake sandwiches, buffalo chicken salads and deep-fried cauliflower bites. I have tried and enjoyed basically everything on this menu, especially the chicken sandwich.

The Land of Kush

840 N. Eutaw St., Baltimore

The Land of Kush holds a special place in my heart. It’s the first vegan spot I visited in the city before I moved to Baltimore. The crab cakes are delicious, and my friends raved about the BBQ ribs. The carrot tuna might sound weird, but give it a shot, and the coconut curry cabbage was to die for.

Oleum

701 S. Bond St., Baltimore

The Gabriel pizza from Oleum in Baltimore. (Christina Tkacik/The Banner)

I have no idea how Oleum escaped me for so long, but this place is unreal. The menu has hints of most every cuisine, from dolmas and jamón serrano appetizers to lasagna and seared steak entrees. Oh, and did I mention the pizza menu features 14 different recipes? Oleum also has a ton of options for anyone eating gluten free.

Dodah’s Kitchen

1210 N. Charles St, Baltimore, and multiple Maryland locations

Dodah's Kitchen in Baltimore. (Ulysses Munoz/The Banner)

It’s a good day when I get to build a platter at Dodah’s Kitchen. I struggle every time to choose between the shrimp po’ boy or the steak quesadilla, the General Tso’s cauliflower or the fried oyster mushrooms. One thing I will always get, though, is the chicken drummies — they look just like little drumsticks but with plant-based protein and a sugar stick “bone.” Also, sides are abounding — chickpea salad, collard greens, plantains, mushroom salad, seafood mac ‘n’ cheese, candied yams … and that’s not even half the list.

Asian classics

It’s almost always a safe bet to bring your vegetarian friend to an Asian restaurant, because so many different Eastern cuisines incorporate tofu, veggies, rice, curry and other veg-friendly staples.

Harbor Tandoor

803 S. Caroline St., Baltimore

Harbor Tandoor in Baltimore. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

I bring literally all of my friends to Harbor Tandoor. Indian food is famously veg-friendly, and this restaurant has an exceptional collection of meatless appetizers and entrees. You can also cater your spice level to your personal taste. My recs? Saag paneer is a classic and the malai kofta is delightful, but my go-to is always the shahi paneer, spicy.

Mizu Sushi

2224 Fleet St., Baltimore

Mizu Sushi in Baltimore. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

There are a bunch of good sushi spots across Baltimore, but takeout-only Mizu Sushi is definitely my favorite. I always go for avocado and sweet potato rolls, often with a miso soup, but there are plenty of other interesting veg rolls to choose from — shitake mushroom, kampyo, yamagobo. The real winner on this menu, though, is the aged tofu appetizer. Make sure to ask for it without the bonito flakes, which are made from tuna, but I swear this is some of the best-prepared tofu I’ve ever had. I could eat this all day every day.

Ekiben

Multiple locations

The Ramen broccoli from Ekiben. (Jerry Jackson/The Banner)

Would this be a Baltimore list without including Ekiben? The Asian fusion chain is mostly known for its chicken, but the meat-free offerings are nothing to ignore. The tofu brah bun is everything you could want from a spicy sandwich, and the bowl version is just as good (though this writer loves a steamed bun). The garlic chili oil noodles, with or without tofu, are a personal favorite.

Ni Hao

2322 Boston St., Baltimore

Did you know Ni Hao has an all-you-can-eat dim sum and Chinese tapas brunch on the weekends for $32? This is probably one of the best offers in the entire city, and it’s perfect for your vegetarian friend. The braised basil with fried jade tofu, spring rolls and tofu mushroom egg drop soup are must-haves. The best of the best, though, are the hot chili oil mapo tofu and hot chili oil spicy tofu skin salad.