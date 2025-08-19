Getting called for jury duty is an annual, if not beloved tradition for many Baltimore residents. But don’t be glum the next time you see that big, bold summons in the mail. Embrace the opportunity to do your civic duty while watching so-bad-they’re-almost-good movies in the waiting room like “Maid in Manhattan” or “Norbit.”

Above all: Start thinking about where you’ll go to lunch. Jurors at the Clarence M. Mitchell Jr. Courthouse in Baltimore receive $30 per day for their service, and while much of that may go toward what’s sure to be a hefty parking fee, at least some of it can go toward food at one of the 15 restaurants listed below. Many of them are within a five-minute walk of the courthouse, and all of them can be reached in less than 15 minutes.

Mekong Delta

222 N. Charles St. (five-minute walk)

There are few meals in Baltimore that I look forward to more than a big bowl of pho from Mekong Delta, a stall inside the Charles Plaza food court. Warm, cinnamony broth is packed with fresh noodles, generous portions of beef, chicken or other proteins, and garnished with crunchy Thai basil, sprouts and jalapeño peppers. One word of warning, though: The short jaunt is uphill.

Connie’s Chicken and Waffles

222 N. Charles St. (five-minute walk)

The signature dish at Connie's Chicken & Waffles. (Christina Tkacik/The Banner)

Connie’s Chicken and Waffles, where the sweet aroma of toasting batter announces the restaurant before the sign does, is in the same food court as Mekong Delta. Go for the signature dish or the chicken box, which features chicken tenders with fries. Wash it all down with a can of soda or a bottle of water, which are free with your juror badge.

Pitamore

30 Light St. (five-minute walk)

The shawarma bowl at Pitamore. (Christina Tkacik/The Banner)

Given that it has all the ambiance of a bus stop, Pitamore’s out-the-door lines might baffle first-timers. But take one bite of their shawarma or freshly fried falafel and you’ll get it. Whether you order a plate or fluffy pita, select from an array of free toppings, including smoky baba ghanoush, creamy homemade hummus and vibrant tomato salad.

Mediterranean Halal Food

110 St. Paul St. (less than a minute away)

The halal food cart is across the street from the courthouse. (Christina Tkacik/The Banner)

Reddit’s top choice for jury duty lunch: the halal food cart just across the street from the jurors’ entrance at the courthouse. Menu options include chicken and lamb over rice or in a wrap, plus hot dogs and salad.

Next Phaze Cafe

112 E. Lexington St. (less than a minute away)

It’s hard to beat the convenience of Next Phaze Cafe, which sits less than 100 feet from the courthouse entrance and offers a 10% discount to jurors who present their badge. The Southern dive is a favorite of Mayor Brandon Scott, who has been known to take out-of-town guests there. Find New Orleans-style catfish on the menu as well as wings, which come in flavors like Old Bay and garlic parmesan. After you’re released for the day, come back in the evening for cocktails and live music.

David and Dad’s Cafe

115 N. Charles St. (two-minute walk)

David and Dad’s is in a historic bank building. (Christina Tkacik/The Banner)

David and Dad’s is a go-to for lawyers and law clerks, combining warm service and cafeteria staples with the upscale interior of a historic bank building. Online reviewers love the generous portions and low prices on fare such as turkey sandwiches and avocado toast. Jurors get a free drink with the purchase of a sandwich or entrée, and all guests who are dining in can get free coffee refills.

Mick O’Shea’s Irish Pub

328 N. Charles St. (seven-minute walk)

The shepherd's pie at Mick O'Shea's. (Chris Franzoni)

Mick O’Shea’s has been the place to go for hearty Irish cuisine in a down-to-earth pub atmosphere for decades. It’s also perhaps the only downtown restaurant where you can find bangers and mash and shepherd’s pie on the lunch menu.

Corcoran Cafe at Mercy Hospital

345 St. Paul St. (five-minute walk)

The sushi tray at Mercy Medical Center's Corcoran Cafe. (Christina Tkacik/The Banner)

Hear me out: Mercy Hospital’s cafeteria serves some solid food. Show me another place in the state where you can find a deli sandwich for $6.99 — and that includes a pickle and chips. Whether you want your bread toasted or with extra mayo, staff members take their time with each order, so expect to wait, but expect the wait to feel worth it. Enter through the Bunting Center on Saint Paul Street.

Proper Cuisine

206 E. Redwood St. (five-minute walk)

Papi Cuisine's crab cake egg rolls. (Chris Franzoni)

After a long morning of sitting patiently in your chair, you deserve a treat. Head to upscale eatery Proper Cuisine on Redwood Street, once the home of Chez Hugo. After the recent closure of Papi Cuisine in South Baltimore, Proper is now Baltimore’s primary destination for viral crab cake egg rolls, which will set you back just $12.

Rosina Gourmet

300 E. Lombard St. (seven-minute walk)

Stroll south from the courthouse to visit longtime downtown eatery Rosina Gourmet, which serves Italian-inspired sandwiches and other light fare in a relaxing cafe setting. It’s worth dining in to score a free side of pasta salad.

The Capital Grille Restaurant

500 E. Pratt St. (12-minute walk)

Coconut cream pie at The Capital Grille. (John-John Williams IV/The Banner)

Did someone say free dessert? Flash a juror badge at the classic Inner Harbor steakhouse and land a sweet treat on the house. If that’s not enough to entice you to make the trek from the courthouse, their $28 multi-course meals might. The deal includes either a salad or soup with your choice of steak frites, seared salmon or chicken breast. The restaurant’s dining room is often full of the city’s power brokers and movers and shakers from noon to 2 p.m., making for people-watching par excellence.

B&O American Brasserie

2 N. Charles St. (four-minute walk)

Jurors get a 10% discount at this restaurant inside the Hotel Monaco, formerly the headquarters for the B&O Railroad. Look for wood-fired pizzas and tasty sandwiches on the menu, and stop by to scope out the hotel’s grand lobby with its Tiffany stained-glass windows on your way out.

Underground Pizza

30 Market Place (10-minute walk)

The crab rangoon pizza at Underground Pizza. (Chris Franzoni)

Maybe you could use a walk. Meander toward the Inner Harbor, where you can find options like Underground Pizza, where fresh, Detroit-style pies come in on-trend varieties. Check out the pickle bacon ranch, crab rangoon pizza or more traditional margherita. If you’re looking for something lighter, their salads made with locally sourced produce are also a surprisingly good deal.

Taco Town

55 Market Place (12-minute walk)

Just down the street from Underground Pizza is Taco Town, a destination for incredible quesabirria, chilaquiles and other Mexican staples that will fill you up for a full day of service. The restaurant also has a branch at 413 W. Baltimore St.

Maiwand Grill

324 W. Baltimore St., (11-minute walk)

Readers on X gave an enthusiastic endorsement of Maiwand Grill for jury duty dining, calling the Afghan restaurant a “hidden gem” and “one of the best bang for your buck meals in Baltimore.” The restaurant has plenty of vegan options, too, like Afghan-style chickpeas and hummus.