Jimmy Kimmel is returning to ABC tonight — but some broadcast viewers in Maryland won’t be able to watch “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Sinclair Broadcast Group, the media conglomerate based in Baltimore County, said Monday night that it would preempt Kimmel with news programming on its ABC stations.

Sinclair’s flagship station, Baltimore’s Fox45, is not an ABC affiliate, but WJLA, or ABC7, based in Arlington, Virginia, is a Sinclair station that broadcasts into large swaths of Maryland, including Frederick, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.

Baltimore’s ABC affiliate, WMAR-2 News, is owned by the E.W. Scripps Company and plans to air Kimmel tonight, Kelly Groft, the station’s senior news director, confirmed in an email. Last week, the station posted on Facebook saying it had learned about the cancellation of Kimmel’s show “just as you are.”

As ABC pulled Kimmel’s show off the air amid a threat from Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr following Kimmel’s commentary about the man charged with killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Sinclair announced it wanted to go further.

The company said there were “ongoing” discussions with ABC to evaluate the show’s “potential return” and has called for Kimmel to apologize to Kirk’s relatives and make donations to Turning Point USA, the organization Kirk founded to mobilize young conservatives.

A spokesperson for Sinclair did not immediately return a request for comment.

Sinclair’s executive chairman, David Smith, has strong local ties. He purchased The Baltimore Sun with conservative commentator Armstrong Williams at the beginning of last year.

The paper has since seen significant online readership declines, cratering print circulation and high staff turnover.

On local social media pages, hundreds have engaged with posts calling for people to complain about the decision not to air “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on WJLA. A post on the washingtondc subreddit encouraged people to contact Sinclair advertisers about the decision.

Nexstar Media Group, another TV giant, also said it would continue to preempt “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” pending “assurance that all parties are committed to fostering an environment of respectful, constructive dialogue.”

Sinclair Executive Chairman David Smith outside one of his local restaurants last year. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

Texas-based Nexstar has one TV station in Maryland, but it is not an ABC affiliate.

Kimmel’s suspension and reinstatement come as President Donald Trump and his administration are using threats, lawsuits and federal government pressure in an attempt to exert more control over the media industry. Trump has reached settlements with ABC and CBS over their coverage.

Trump also filed defamation lawsuits against The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times. Republicans in Congress stripped federal funding from NPR and PBS.

Just prior to ABC’s initial suspension of Kimmel’s show, Carr called Kimmel’s comment “some of the sickest conduct possible” and warned that “there are avenues here for the FCC.”

“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them, and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” Kimmel said in one of his monologues last week.

Both Sinclair and Nexstar have sought FCC approval for mergers in recent years. Last month, Nexstar announced a $6.2 billion deal to buy TEGNA Inc., which owns 64 other TV stations, in a deal that would require the FCC to change its rules limiting the number of stations a single company can own.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.