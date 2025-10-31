“The Blair Witch Project” is set in Maryland, but did you know the Old Line state also plays backdrop to 59 other horror movies?

Spanning 31 subgenres, they take place across the state, from the Eastern Shore to Baltimore to the woods of Western Maryland.

Probably the best-known: “The Silence of the Lambs,” in which Dr. Hannibal Lecter is imprisoned at the Baltimore State Hospital for the Criminally Insane. (The movie was primarily shot in western Pennsylvania.)

Others include “The Bay,” which features a mutated virus terrorizing a small town on the Chesapeake Bay, and “The Raven,” which follows Edgar Allan Poe hunting a serial killer through 19th century Baltimore.

The Banner has compiled a detailed, searchable database of the 60 movies to help you find your next spooky watch. Each movie entry includes a list of its subgenres and the setting. We used the website No Film School’s list of 35 horror subgenres to help classify each movie.

The table is also sortable by year and by IMDb ranking.

Methodology: The Banner used OpenAI’s large language model GPT 4.1 to classify key characteristics of over 4,000 horror films, such as subgenre and setting. The Banner chose GPT 4.1 after testing it against other OpenAI, Anthropic and Google models and determining that GPT 4.1 had the highest accuracy rate (100%) during testing.

This process was conducted on an initial database that contained the title of the horror movie, the year of its release, its IMDb description and the state that it was set in. That database was sourced from a Reddit user who compiled a list of horror movies using classifications from IMDb and Letterboxd to determine if the movie belonged in the horror genre. They then studied the movie to determine where it was set, using explicit clues, such as direct quotes, and subtler clues, such as license plates.