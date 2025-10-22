This week offers concerts from a celebrity-led Bruce Springsteen tribute band to techno on a farm, as well as more early celebrations of Halloween across Montgomery County.

A new impression

Oct. 24, 7:30 p.m.

Hank Azaria, known for his voice roles on “The Simpsons,” has assembled a Bruce Springsteen tribute band. He performs with the EZ Street Band Friday at Rockville’s Robert E. Parilla Performing Arts Center — and Saturday at Ocean City’s SunFest.

Tickets are $43-$45.

Fall Makers Market

Oct. 25-26, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

The annual showcase of more than 50 local vendors sets up shop at 9 Grand Corner Ave. in Gaithersburg. Kids dressed up in their Halloween costumes can ride the Rio shopping center’s carousel and bands will be playing throughout both days.

Admission is free.

Techno on a farm

Oct. 25, noon-11 p.m.

The DJ collective Heaven Dancing Club puts on the all-day and night Forma Festival, which highlights techno music at DIY venue The Garage in Boyds. Visual artists will exhibit their work alongside the tunes.

Tickets are $73.78-$85.13.

Dog costume parade

Oct. 25, 4-10 p.m.

Barks & Brews Fall Festival takes over Pop-Up Park in North Bethesda on Saturday evening. A human and pup costume parade and contest start at 4:15 p.m. Festivities also include food trucks, local beer and wine and a children’s moon bounce. “Hotel Transylvania” will be screened at 6:30 p.m.

Admission is free.

HalloWheaton

Oct. 26, noon-4 p.m.

Marian Fryer Town Plaza hosts free s’mores roasting, pumpkin painting and face painting, among other spooky activities on Sunday for guests of all ages. Adults can also imbibe in a beer garden.

Admission is free.

Mac and cheese cook-off

Oct. 26, noon-5 p.m.

Saints Row Brewing in Gaithersburg hosts its seventh annual mac and cheese cook-off that will feature a tasting of more than 20 contestants’ recipes, live music and the release of Pumpkin Stout Latte — and its frozen counterpart, PSL slushies.

Admission is free.

Fall-O-Ween

Oct. 26, noon-5 p.m.

Kids and pets are encouraged to join their respective costume parades at 1:30 and 3 p.m. in Silver Spring at Veterans Plaza. Families can also shop for arts and crafts from local artisans and purchase Halloween-themed treats.

Admission is free.