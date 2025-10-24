The devil is truly in the details of Lani Moore’s creepy crew of dolls.

Find rot in the snaggletooth smile of “Beatrix Bites,” a carved upside-down cross on the forehead of “Abigail of the Abyss” and an inescapable stare from the glowing yellow eyes of “Crispin the Cursed.”

By day, Moore shuffles through clients as a nail tech at Parlor 701 in Essex. But in the wee hours of the night, at the kitchen table of her Middle River apartment, she crafts horror dolls who don’t speak, but somehow demand to be main characters in your nightmares.

Moore gives the secondhand dolls new lives and personas with handcrafted clothes, makeup effects and other customizations. She advertises the dolls on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Ebay to determine whether anyone — other than Beatrix — will bite.

“I‘ve picked up so many hobbies in my lifetime and I always just let them go because I get bored of them super quickly. But this one so far has been really fun,” said Moore, 20, as she flicked black paint onto the limb of a doll, preparing it for a cracked skin effect.

Moore started making the dolls a couple months ago and frequents local thrift stores to search for them.

Sometimes, the dolls even find her. A bag of porcelain dolls turned up at her aunt’s job at Costco one day and were never claimed, she said.

She prefers porcelain dolls because it’s easier to remove the hair with a heat gun. What may have started as a rosy cheeked doll with an adorable smile is usually in for a rude awakening once she’s done with it.

Moore was inspired to start making horror dolls after her grandma gave her a small plant placed in the half-gone cranium of a doll with bleeding eyes.

It further fueled her love for all things horror.

Moore and her grandmother, Cathe Moore, have been doing arts and crafts together since her childhood. There are also several professional artists in the family. Along with her twin sister, who’s older than Moore by 30 minutes, they’d create seasonal craft projects, including pom-pom turkeys for Thanksgiving and heartsy items for Valentine’s Day. Cathe Moore even bought both of them their first sewing machines, she said.

A custom horror doll-turned-planter, a gift from her grandmother, inspired Moore to start making horror dolls of her own. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner) Moore gives the secondhand dolls new lives and personas with handcrafted clothes, makeup effects and other customizations. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

Moore works on painting two custom horror dolls at her kitchen table. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

They used to also make clothes for Lani Moore’s American Girl dolls. She fondly remembers having a matching swimsuit with one.

Now, Lani and Cathe Moore spend hours making clothes for the horror dolls, brainstorming and sifting through decades’-worth of crafts supplies to bring their horrors to life.

“She just amazes me how she comes up with an idea and we try to make it out of whatever we have before we buy more,” Cathe Moore said.

The red balloon in the creepy clown’s hands? A plastic Easter egg.

The Bible the demented nun is holding? Jenga pieces bonded with spackle.

Before and after of Abigail of the Abyss, a custom-made doll by Moore. The Bible the doll is holding is made from Jenga pieces bonded with spackle. (Lani Moore) Before and after of Crispin the Cursed, a custom-made doll from Moore. A standout feature are its glowing yellow eyes. (Lani Moore)

Lani Moore wants to sell the dolls for up to $250, depending on the size of the doll and how much time she put into customizing it. So far, she has only sold one.

“I think that’s the only thing that I struggle with sometimes, with these — finding the right crowd, because not a lot of people want a creepy doll in their house,” she said.

Liz Fleetwood couldn’t wait to get her hands on one. Fleetwood, who works with Lani Moore’s mother, said she’d been watching progress on the dolls and wanted first dibs on Abigail, the possessed nun.

“Her talent is amazing,” said Fleetwood, who added Abigail to a growing collection of dolls.

Lani Moore also has a few of her own. A Chatty Cathy doll sits on her television stand, peering at whoever is sitting on the green velvet couch in the living room. A much smaller doll dressed for a baptism was one Lani Moore said she pulled out of a bin labeled “haunted dolls” at an oddities exhibition.

She hopes one day to open her own nail salon with a theme that aligns with her love for horror. Her most recent set of nails included throbbing pink brains, a slashed skin-and-stitches effect, eyeballs and rotted molars.

A nail tech in Essex by day, Moore displays her custom horror-themed nails. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

In her shop, she’d have a shelf with her homemade dolls for people interested in buying them.

She already has ideas for her next dolls before the spooky month is over: a zombie baby with a mouth full of worms that she’ll make with polymorph beads and another with a gouged eye and pitchfork.

“I’ve watched so many horror movies that it’s kind of easier to think of weird stuff,” Lani Moore said.